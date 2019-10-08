This year's Hollywood Film Awards is set to be a star-studded event.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Shia LaBeouf, Olivia Wilde, Taron Egerton and Cynthia Erivo will be honored for their standout contributions to film this year at the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards. LaBeouf, 33, will receive the "Hollywood Breakthrough Screenwriter Award" for Honey Boy, his film based on his own turbulent childhood. As for 35-year-old Wilde, she will receive the "Hollywood Breakthrough Director Award" forBooksmart, her directorial debut. Meanwhile, 29-year-old Egerton and 32-year-old Erivo are both receiving acting honors. Egerton will receive the "Hollywood Breakout Actor Award" for his portrayal of Elton John in Rocketman, and Erivo will receive the "Hollywood Breakout Actress Award" for her role as Harriet Tubman in Harriet.

Rob Riggle will host the ceremony, which takes place on Sunday, Nov. 3, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Additional 2019 Hollywood Film Award honorees will be announced in the coming weeks.

Last year's Hollywood Film Awards was hosted by Awkwafina and brought out A-listers like Nicole Kidman, who brought husband Keith Urban along as her date and talked to ET about her kids motivating everything she does. Brad Pitt also made a rare public appearance at the ceremony. Watch the video below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Brad Pitt Makes Rare Public Appearance at Hollywood Film Awards

'Crazy Rich Asians' to Receive Ensemble Honor at 2018 Hollywood Film Awards (Exclusive)

Watch Kate Winslet Share a Steamy Kiss With Allison Janney at the Hollywood Film Awards!

Related Gallery