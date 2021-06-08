Shopping

Shop Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals on Bras -- Savage X Fenty, Calvin Klein, Hanes, Playtex & More

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
best bras
Delmaine Donson/Getty Images

Prime Day starts June 21, but Amazon has unlocked tons of deals on bras to shop with Early Prime Day Deals. Shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items with major markdowns on a variety of bra styles from major brands like Savage x Fenty, Bali, Playtex, Maidenform, Vanity Fair, Calvin Klein, Coquette and Hanes at Amazon's Spring Sale event. 

Finding the perfect bra is like a treasure hunt, and the global pandemic doesn't help the situation. In-person shopping can be even more challenging during these times to shop for the perfect bra, but thanks to Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals, you can stock up on all your unmentionables and gifts for yourself, your girlfriend, or your wife without leaving your home.

No matter what kind of bra you’re looking for, chances are Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals has you covered. With cup sizes ranging from petite to plus sizes, you can find deep discounts on sports bras, bralettes, strapless bras, underwire bras, wireless bras, push-up bras, lace bras, cotton bras, nursing bras, full coverage bras, demi cup bras, illusion neckline bras, T-shirt bras, convertible bras, 1/2 cup bras, and a bunch of other bra styles. 

Beyond bras, we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon's Early Prime Day Dealselectronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick and Amazon Kindle, laptop dealshome decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shortstravel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniturespring jackets, athleisure, an Amazon device like a Fire tablet, Fire HD, or a Kindle ebook, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, brasmen's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Ahead shop ET's picks for the best Amazon deals on bras with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals

Warner's Women's Easy Does It No Bulge Wire-Free Bra
Warner's Women's Easy Does It No Bulge Wire-Free Bra
Amazon
Warner's Women's Easy Does It No Bulge Wire-Free Bra
If you're looking for a bra to eliminate underarm bulge, this is the one you want. 
$20 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $35)
Calvin Klein Naked Glamour Women's Strapless Up Bra
Calvin Klein Naked Glamour Women's Strapless Up Bra
Amazon
Calvin Klein Naked Glamour Women's Strapless Up Bra
This Calvin Klein Strapless Push Up Bra has a sweetheart cut and features no-slip grips on the interior sides.
$15 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $32)
Playtex Women's 18-Hour Seamless Smoothing Full Coverage Bra
Playtex Women's 18-Hour Seamless Smoothing Full Coverage Bra
Amazon
Playtex Women's 18-Hour Seamless Smoothing Full Coverage Bra
This full-coverage bra smoothes while the cushioned straps ease pressure on your shoulders. This Playtex Full Coverage Bra is also offered Black and Nude. 
$13 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $36)
Vanity Fair Women’s Full Figure Strapless Bra
Vanity Fair Women’s Full Figure Strapless Bra
Amazon
Vanity Fair Women’s Full Figure Strapless Bra
Vanity Fair’s full figure underwire bra converts four different ways: strapless, traditional, crisscross, and halter.
$29 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $44)
Hanes Women's Ultimate T-Shirt Bra
Hanes Women's Ultimate T-Shirt Bra Soft Foam Wirefree
Amazon
Hanes Women's Ultimate T-Shirt Bra
Hanes delivers comfort and confidence with this ultimate t-shirt bra. 
$18 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $34)
Calvin Klein Women's Constant Push Up Plunge Bra
Calvin Klein Women's Constant Push Up Plunge Bra
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Constant Push Up Plunge Bra
Who doesn't love a good push up bra? This Calvin Klein Women's Constant Push Up Plunge Bra is perfect for those V-Cut dresses and shirts. This Bra is also available in black.
$23 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $23)
Dobreva Women’s Floral Lace Back Front Closure Padded Push Up Underwire Bra
Dobreva Women’s Floral Lace Back Front Closure Padded Push Up Underwire Bra
Amazon
Dobreva Women’s Floral Lace Back Front Closure Padded Push Up Underwire Bra
Dobreva’s lace front closer bra is made from breathable and soft fabrics, and features push-up foam cups to uplift and enhance your cleavage. 
$22 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $24)
Savage X Fenty Women's Curvy Unlined Leopard Lace Covered Bra
Savage X Fenty Women's Curvy Unlined Leopard Lace Covered Bra
Amazon
Savage X Fenty Women's Curvy Unlined Leopard Lace Covered Bra
This Savage X Fenty Women's Curvy Unlined Leopard Lace Covered Bra gives you support without sacrificing style.
$21 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $49)
Running Girl One Shoulder Sports Bra
Running Girl One Shoulder Sports Bra
Amazon
Running Girl One Shoulder Sports Bra
Running Girl’s comfortable and stylish one shoulder bra blends nylon and spandex for a curve-hugging and supportive fit that's great for yoga, or post-surgery recovery. This fashionable bra is available in sizes small to XX-large.
$16 AND UP AT AMAZON
Deyllo Women’s Push Up Lace Bra Comfort Padded Underwire Bra Lift Up
Deyllo Women’s Push Up Lace Bra Comfort Padded Underwire Bra Lift Up
Amazon
Deyllo Women’s Push Up Lace Bra Comfort Padded Underwire Bra Lift Up
Add a cup with this Deyllo Women’s Push Up Lace Bra. This Padded Underwire Bra adds comfort to the push up bra. This bra is also available in black, white, beige, and gray.
$18 AND UP AT AMAZON
Delimira Women’s Beauty Lace Non Padded Minimizer Full Figure Underwire Bra
Delimira Women’s Beauty Lace Non Padded Minimizer Full Figure Underwire Bra
Amazon
Delimira Women’s Beauty Lace Non Padded Minimizer Full Figure Underwire Bra
Made for DD cups and above, Delimira’s sexy and supportive padded lace bra comes in over a dozen colors, including black, beige, and mystery blue.
$19 AT AMAZON
Fruit of the Loom Women’s T-Shirt Bra, 2-Pack
Fruit of the Loom Women’s T-Shirt Bra, 2-Pack
Amazon
Fruit of the Loom Women’s T-Shirt Bra, 2-Pack
Fruit of the Loom's lightly padded cotton and spandex blend T-shirt bra with adjustable straps for a comfortable fit. 
$15 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20)
Maidenform Women's Comfort Devotion Extra-Coverage Bra
Maidenform Women's Comfort Devotion Extra-Coverage Bra
Amazon
Maidenform Women's Comfort Devotion Extra-Coverage Bra
A Maidenform maximum coverage bra with underwire for support. This Extra Coverage Bra is available in over 20 different colors.
$23 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $44)
Fantasie Women’s Illusion Underwire Side Support Full Coverage Bra
Fantasie Women’s Illusion Underwire Side Support Full Coverage Bra
Amazon
Fantasie Women’s Illusion Underwire Side Support Full Coverage Bra
Made from a blend of nylon and elastane fabric, Fantasie’s full coverage illusion bra comes in navy, black, white, natural beige, and rose.
$54 AT AMAZON
Maidenform Women's One Fabulous Fit Tailored Demi Bra
Maidenform Women's One Fabulous Fit 2.0 Tailored Demi Bra Bra
Amazon
Maidenform Women's One Fabulous Fit Tailored Demi Bra
This comfy bra has specially-designed cups for support and uplift shaping while the satiny fabric keeps you comfortable four hours.  
$15 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $42)
Vanity Fair Women's Beauty Back Full Figure Underwire Bra
Vanity Fair Women's Beauty Back Full Underwire Bra Figure
Amazon
Vanity Fair Women's Beauty Back Full Figure Underwire Bra
This Vanity Fair underwire bra was designed for comfort and support, but the front-adjusting straps make it easy to correct for comfort and don't show under clothes. 
$11 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $44)
Playtex Womens 18 Hour Sensational Sleek Wirefree Full Coverage Bra
Playtex Womens 18 Hour Sensational Sleek Wirefree Full Coverage Bra
Amazon
Playtex Womens 18 Hour Sensational Sleek Wirefree Full Coverage Bra
Stay comfortable morning, noon and night with the Playtex full-figure bra. 
$13 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $36)
Hanes Women's Comfort Evolution Bra
Hanes Women's Comfort Evolution Bra
Amazon
Hanes Women's Comfort Evolution Bra
This Hanes seamless and wireless bra is the perfect bra for maximum comfort and a smooth look.
$12 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $14)
Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Front-Close Shaping Underwire Bra
Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Front-Close Shaping Underwire Bra
Amazon
Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Front-Close Shaping Underwire Bra
A front closure shaping underwire bra from Bali. This bra provides a front closure for easy fastening.
$22 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $44)
Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Wire Free Bra
Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Wire Free Bra
Amazon
Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Wire Free Bra
Liberate yourself with the comfort of a wire-free bra from Bali. 
$14 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $44)
The Gym People Women’s Longline Wirefree Padded Sports Bra Tank
The Gym People Women’s Longline Wirefree Padded Sports Bra Tank
Amazon
The Gym People Women’s Longline Wirefree Padded Sports Bra Tank
The Gym People Longline Wirefree Padded Sports Bra Tank is the perfect sports bra to wear this spring and summer for a workout. 
STARTING AT $22

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day 2021 Starts June 21: What You Need to Know

Best Father's Day Gifts Under $30

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color

The SKIMS Maternity Collection -- Shop Nursing Bras, Maternity Tights and More

Father's Day Gift Ideas -- Yeti, Fossil, Crosley, Wild One & More

265 Amazon Early Prime Day Deals: Fire TVs, Apple, Gucci, Echo & More

12 Online Flower Delivery Services for Celebrating Father's Day

Shop Cute Spring Dresses for 2021

The Best Care Package Ideas for Father's Day 2021

The Best Leggings for Lounging, Working Out and Yoga

The Force Is Strong With These Star Wars Gifts for Father's Day

Shop Early Prime Day Deals on Swimwear under $50

Everything You Need for Summer From Amazon

Early Prime Day Deals for the Home on Echo, Apple, Instant Pot & More