Diamond prices are no joke, so when there's a deal on engagement jewelry, it's not one to miss.

This weekend, Aurate is hosting a major sale on engagement rings and wedding bands just in time for the big summer wedding season. For the first time ever, Aurate's 1 carat diamond rings are on sale. Until June 5, you can get $1,000 off natural diamond engagement rings, $500 off lab grown diamond engagement rings, and 25% off weddings bands during the Engagement Sale.

Shop the Engagement Sale

Born and raised in New York, Aurate prides itself on a selection of quality fine jewelry at an even finer price tag. Aurate not only carries all things nuptial-related from engagement rings to wedding bands, but plenty of jewelry including elegant earrings, stackable and standalone rings, and necklaces of all shapes, sizes and styles. Whether you're looking for the perfect ring to ask the big question or an everyday pair of earrings, consider Aurate your go-to for all your jewelry needs.

The best part? Each diamond engagement ring is customizable with your choice of white, yellow or rose gold with a natural or lab-grown stone. Aurate also offers free one-week shipping on engagement rings to make popping the question an easier process.

Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite engagement ring and wedding band styles to shop during the Aurate sale. No matter if you prefer a simple solitaire or vintage-inspired flower setting, there are so many gorgeous diamond deals to shop from Aurate.

