Shopping

Shop Aurate's Deals on Engagement Rings and Wedding Bands This Weekend Only

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Aurate
Aurate

Diamond prices are no joke, so when there's a deal on engagement jewelry, it's not one to miss.

This weekend, Aurate is hosting a major sale on engagement rings and wedding bands just in time for the big summer wedding season. For the first time ever, Aurate's 1 carat diamond rings are on sale. Until June 5, you can get $1,000 off natural diamond engagement rings, $500 off lab grown diamond engagement rings, and 25% off weddings bands during the Engagement Sale.

Shop the Engagement Sale

Born and raised in New York, Aurate prides itself on a selection of quality fine jewelry at an even finer price tag. Aurate not only carries all things nuptial-related from engagement rings to wedding bands, but plenty of jewelry including elegant earrings, stackable and standalone rings, and necklaces of all shapes, sizes and styles. Whether you're looking for the perfect ring to ask the big question or an everyday pair of earrings, consider Aurate your go-to for all your jewelry needs.

The best part? Each diamond engagement ring is customizable with your choice of white, yellow or rose gold with a natural or lab-grown stone. Aurate also offers free one-week shipping on engagement rings to make popping the question an easier process.

Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite engagement ring and wedding band styles to shop during the Aurate sale. No matter if you prefer a simple solitaire or vintage-inspired flower setting, there are so many gorgeous diamond deals to shop from Aurate. 

Round Solitaire Diamond Ring
Round Solitaire Diamond Ring
Aurate
Round Solitaire Diamond Ring

A round solitaire in a timeless plain band will never go out of style, which — bonus — makes it easy to find a coordinating wedding band. 

$2,400 AND UP$1,900 AND UP
$11,500 AND UP$10,500 AND UP
Diamond Brooklyn Bridge Ring
Diamond Brooklyn Bridge Ring
Aurate
Diamond Brooklyn Bridge Ring

A sleek arched shape gives this diamond-studded band a unique look. 

$390$293
Pavé Oval-Cut Solitaire Diamond Ring
Pavé Oval-Cut Solitaire Diamond Ring
Aurate
Pavé Oval-Cut Solitaire Diamond Ring

Turn up the sparkle with a pavé diamond-studded band that shines from every angle.

$2,900 AND UP$2,400 AND UP
$10,000 AND UP$9,000 AND UP
Emerald-Cut Tri-Diamond Ring
Emerald-Cut Tri-Diamond Ring
Aurate
Emerald-Cut Tri-Diamond Ring

Emerald diamonds are one of our favorite cuts for channeling old-school glamour, and this style is flanked by two smaller stones of the same shape.

$3,200 AND UP$2,700 AND UP
$10,500 AND UP$9,500 AND UP
Pear Cut Floral Diamond Ring
Pear Cut Floral Diamond Ring
Aurate
Pear Cut Floral Diamond Ring

This bouquet of glistening diamonds has a delicate, vintage-inspired look.

$3,000 AND UP$2,500 AND UP
$11,000 AND UP$10,000 AND UP
Classic Diamond Eternity Ring
Classic Diamond Eternity Ring
Aurate
Classic Diamond Eternity Ring

This simply stunning diamond eternity ring is on sale for $1,000 for a limited time only.

$1,200$900
Princess Cut Tapered Baguette Diamond Ring
Princess Cut Tapered Baguette Diamond Ring
Aurate
Princess Cut Tapered Baguette Diamond Ring

A princess-cut diamond looks even more royal between two baguette-cut stones.

$4,000 AND UP$3,500 AND UP
$11,500 AND UP$10,500 AND UP
Bold Diamond Baguette Ring
Bold Diamond Baguette Ring
Aurate
Bold Diamond Baguette Ring

This beauty features 360 degrees of brilliant baguette-cut natural diamonds.

$3,000$2,250
Pavé Cushion Cut Halo Diamond Ring
Pavé Cushion Cut Halo Diamond Ring
Aurate
Pavé Cushion Cut Halo Diamond Ring

A pavé halo around the main stone gives the illusion of an even bigger diamond.

$3,500 AND UP$3,000 AND UP
$11,000 AND UP$10,000 AND UP
Pavé Round Tri-Diamond Ring
Pavé Round Tri-Diamond Ring
Aurate
Pavé Round Tri-Diamond Ring

Make a statement with this stunning trio of diamonds, all surrounded by pavé stones for maximum "wow" factor.

$4,500 AND UP$4,000 AND UP
$13,500 AND UP$12,500 AND UP

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Confirm Their Engagement

Vanessa Hudgens Flashes Engagement Ring on 2023 Oscars Red Carpet

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Celebrate Their Engagement: PICS

Engagement Rings That Look Just Like Celebrity Rings

Amazon Jewelry Sale: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

12 Stunning Celebrity Engagement Ring Trends

10 Celebrity-Inspired Engagement Rings to Shop from Grown Brilliance

The Best Jewelry Gifts for 2023 Graduates