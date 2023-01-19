Shopping

These 1 Carat Diamond Earrings are Under $600 Right Now at Amazon — Shop Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Diamond Earrings
Amazon

Jewelry is the perfect gift for any occasion, especially for Valentine's Day. With the season of love arriving soon, your Valentine's Day shopping begins now with these Amazon deals on diamonds and jewelry. If you want to add some sparkle to the special people in your life, you can skip the trip to the jewelry store and get deep discounts on diamonds in a variety of settings and styles. There are multiple options for 1 ct diamond earrings and rings for under $600. Whether you prefer lab-grown diamonds or prefer natural diamonds, Amazon has multiple steals and deals on diamonds for any budget even under $200 .

But the jewelry deals don't end there. You can find all sorts of diamond jewelry at Amazon that won't break the bank. Whether you're looking for a deal on a diamond engagement ring or you want a 14k gold necklace with a pendant that sparkles, there are tons of markdowns on diamonds to take advantage of right now.

Shop the best deals on 1 carat diamond earrings and check out ET's picks below.

Friendly Diamonds IGI Certified Lab Grown Diamond Earrings
Friendly Diamonds IGI Certified Lab Grown Diamond Earrings
Amazon
Friendly Diamonds IGI Certified Lab Grown Diamond Earrings

Friendly Diamonds are manufactured responsibly in a lab. Each lab created diamond consists of the same physical and chemical composition as a natural diamond. Whether you're shopping for a busy mom or a new mom, these earrings are the perfect gift for someone who likes to sparkle.

$450$338
WITH COUPON
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Round and Baguette Diamond Ring
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Round and Baguette Diamond Ring
Amazon
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Round and Baguette Diamond Ring

Arriving in a beautiful gift box, this Diamond Ring is a perfect display of your appreciation. Whether for your mother, wife, or grandmother, this ring will be a great gift for anyone in your life.

$595
LA4VE 14K White Gold Round-cut Diamond Stud Earring
LA4VE 14K White Gold Round-cut Diamond Stud Earring
Amazon
LA4VE 14K White Gold Round-cut Diamond Stud Earring

Show your love and appreciation when you gift these lab grown diamond solitaire stud earrings. 

$450
1.25 CARAT
$350$333
1 CARAT
Fifth and Fine 1.00 Cttw Cushion Diamond Stud Earrings
Fifth and Fine 1.00 Cttw Cushion Diamond Stud Earrings
Amazon
Fifth and Fine 1.00 Cttw Cushion Diamond Stud Earrings

These Fifth and Fine 1.00 Cttw Cushion Diamond Stud Earrings are natural mined diamonds set in sterling silver. At this price, these diamond earrings are a no-brainer.

$199
Friendly Diamonds IGI Certified 1 Carat 7 Stone Diamond Stud Earrings
Friendly Diamonds IGI Certified 1 Carat 7 Stone Diamond Stud Earrings
Amazon
Friendly Diamonds IGI Certified 1 Carat 7 Stone Diamond Stud Earrings

If your sweetheart like's an antique earring style, these lab grown diamond stud earrings have a unique floral shape of clustered diamonds in a sterling silver or white gold setting.

$410$308
WITH COUPON
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Baguette and Round Diamond Hoop Earrings
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Baguette and Round Diamond Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver or 18kt Gold over Sterling Silver
Amazon
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Baguette and Round Diamond Hoop Earrings

These Ross-Simons diamond hoop earrings feature baguette and round diamonds in a sterling silver setting.

$399
Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold
Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold
Amazon
Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold

These Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings are stunning for any occasion. These precious stones are conflict-free diamonds set in 14k gold and are a must-have addition to any jewelry box. 

$530
Houston Diamond District Lab Grown Diamonds Solitaire Engagement Ring
Houston Diamond District Lab Grown Diamonds Solitaire Engagement Ring
Amazon
Houston Diamond District Lab Grown Diamonds Solitaire Engagement Ring

Propose to your special someone in this white gold 1 carat solitaire engagement ring. The gift box is included.

$600
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Beaded Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Beaded Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver
Amazon
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Beaded Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver

These Ross-Simons 1ct tw Diamond Beaded Earrings are a must-buy at this price! They also make a great gift so grab a pair, while supplies last!

$359$299
Finerock 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold
Finerock 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold
Amazon
Finerock 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold

Finerock's 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings are set in 10k white gold and studded with natural diamonds.

$580
P3 POMPEII3 1 Carat Forever Us Diamond Two Stone Engagement Ring
P3 POMPEII3 1 Carat Forever Us Diamond Two Stone Engagement Ring 10K White Gold
Amazon
P3 POMPEII3 1 Carat Forever Us Diamond Two Stone Engagement Ring

Better than a bath bomb or essential oils, this ring will surprise and delight when it shows up on your special someone's doorstep.  

$600
P3 POMPEII3 1 Carat Halo Diamond Studs 14K White Gold
1 Carat Halo Diamond Studs 14K White Gold P3 POMPEII3
Amazon
P3 POMPEII3 1 Carat Halo Diamond Studs 14K White Gold

Who doesn't love halos? These diamond earrings feature 18 round cut natural diamonds with a dazzling center round diamond.

 

$500

For more gift ideas they’ll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

RELATED CONTENT:

25 Stunning Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts for Every Budget

12 Stunning Celebrity Engagement Ring Trends

The Best Engagement Rings for Every Budget

10 Celebrity-Inspired Engagement Rings to Shop from Grown Brilliance

41 Best Valentine's Gift Ideas on Amazon for Every Budget

Save Up to 75% on Kate Spade Valentine's Day Handbags, Jewelry and PJs

Jewelry Designer Sarah Hendler's Tips for Mixing and Matching Pieces

Meghan Markle Honors Princess Diana With Special Piece of Jewelry

The 40 Hottest Valentine's Day Gifts for Men in 2023

14 Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Coffee Lovers

 