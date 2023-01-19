These 1 Carat Diamond Earrings are Under $600 Right Now at Amazon — Shop Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts
Jewelry is the perfect gift for any occasion, especially for Valentine's Day. With the season of love arriving soon, your Valentine's Day shopping begins now with these Amazon deals on diamonds and jewelry. If you want to add some sparkle to the special people in your life, you can skip the trip to the jewelry store and get deep discounts on diamonds in a variety of settings and styles. There are multiple options for 1 ct diamond earrings and rings for under $600. Whether you prefer lab-grown diamonds or prefer natural diamonds, Amazon has multiple steals and deals on diamonds for any budget even under $200 .
But the jewelry deals don't end there. You can find all sorts of diamond jewelry at Amazon that won't break the bank. Whether you're looking for a deal on a diamond engagement ring or you want a 14k gold necklace with a pendant that sparkles, there are tons of markdowns on diamonds to take advantage of right now.
Shop the best deals on 1 carat diamond earrings and check out ET's picks below.
Friendly Diamonds are manufactured responsibly in a lab. Each lab created diamond consists of the same physical and chemical composition as a natural diamond. Whether you're shopping for a busy mom or a new mom, these earrings are the perfect gift for someone who likes to sparkle.
Arriving in a beautiful gift box, this Diamond Ring is a perfect display of your appreciation. Whether for your mother, wife, or grandmother, this ring will be a great gift for anyone in your life.
Show your love and appreciation when you gift these lab grown diamond solitaire stud earrings.
These Fifth and Fine 1.00 Cttw Cushion Diamond Stud Earrings are natural mined diamonds set in sterling silver. At this price, these diamond earrings are a no-brainer.
If your sweetheart like's an antique earring style, these lab grown diamond stud earrings have a unique floral shape of clustered diamonds in a sterling silver or white gold setting.
These Ross-Simons diamond hoop earrings feature baguette and round diamonds in a sterling silver setting.
These Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings are stunning for any occasion. These precious stones are conflict-free diamonds set in 14k gold and are a must-have addition to any jewelry box.
Propose to your special someone in this white gold 1 carat solitaire engagement ring. The gift box is included.
These Ross-Simons 1ct tw Diamond Beaded Earrings are a must-buy at this price! They also make a great gift so grab a pair, while supplies last!
Finerock's 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings are set in 10k white gold and studded with natural diamonds.
Better than a bath bomb or essential oils, this ring will surprise and delight when it shows up on your special someone's doorstep.
Who doesn't love halos? These diamond earrings feature 18 round cut natural diamonds with a dazzling center round diamond.
For more gift ideas they’ll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.
RELATED CONTENT:
25 Stunning Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts for Every Budget
12 Stunning Celebrity Engagement Ring Trends
The Best Engagement Rings for Every Budget
10 Celebrity-Inspired Engagement Rings to Shop from Grown Brilliance
41 Best Valentine's Gift Ideas on Amazon for Every Budget
Save Up to 75% on Kate Spade Valentine's Day Handbags, Jewelry and PJs
Jewelry Designer Sarah Hendler's Tips for Mixing and Matching Pieces
Meghan Markle Honors Princess Diana With Special Piece of Jewelry
The 40 Hottest Valentine's Day Gifts for Men in 2023
14 Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Coffee Lovers