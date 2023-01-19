Jewelry is the perfect gift for any occasion, especially for Valentine's Day. With the season of love arriving soon, your Valentine's Day shopping begins now with these Amazon deals on diamonds and jewelry. If you want to add some sparkle to the special people in your life, you can skip the trip to the jewelry store and get deep discounts on diamonds in a variety of settings and styles. There are multiple options for 1 ct diamond earrings and rings for under $600. Whether you prefer lab-grown diamonds or prefer natural diamonds, Amazon has multiple steals and deals on diamonds for any budget even under $200 .

But the jewelry deals don't end there. You can find all sorts of diamond jewelry at Amazon that won't break the bank. Whether you're looking for a deal on a diamond engagement ring or you want a 14k gold necklace with a pendant that sparkles, there are tons of markdowns on diamonds to take advantage of right now.

Shop the best deals on 1 carat diamond earrings and check out ET's picks below.

For more gift ideas they’ll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

