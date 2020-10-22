Shop Diamond Earrings Under $600 at Amazon's Holiday Dash
Diamonds are a girl's best friend. Diamonds are even friendlier when they're on sale at a deep discount at Amazon during Amazon's Holiday Dash. Shop multiple options for these 1 ct diamond earrings for under $600.
In addition to great jewelry deals, the Amazon Holiday Dash event is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Holiday Dash event. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, designer sunglasses, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, activewear, sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, kids shoes, underwear and more.
Shop the limited-time deal on diamond stud earrings.
These Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings are set in 14k rose gold and embedded in conflict free diamonds.
Finerock's 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings are set in 10k white gold and studded with natural diamonds.
These Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings are set in 10k yellow gold and embedded with conflict free diamonds.
These 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Spiral Hoop Earrings are sterling silver and set with brilliant cut round diamonds.
