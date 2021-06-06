Shopping

Shop Early Prime Day Deals on Designer Handbags from Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Frye & More

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
frye and co bag
Courtesy of Amazon / Frye and Co.

Get ready for summer with a new designer handbag from Amazon! Right now, we're still a few weeks away from Amazon Prime Day, but we're seeing huge discounts with Early Prime Day Deals on purses, including major markdowns on handbags from your favorite designers. We picked out a few of our favorites to help you zero in on the perfect purse for you. 

Right about now, we're stocking up on cute and comfy tops to go with our flip flips and denim shorts to enjoy warm weather. We also need just the right accessory to bring our favorite summer outfit together and there's no better embellishment than a designer handbag. Whether you're shopping for an everyday bag or you want something flashy for the beach, you can find deep discounts of up to 82% on designer handbags right now with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals

Check out ET Style's to picks of the best designer handbags we have curated with deep discounts with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals.

Michael Kors Voyager Tote
Michael Kors Voyager Tote
Amazon
Michael Kors Voyager Tote
This Michael Kors Voyager Tote is an average sized bag but it holds a lot. It can hold a laptop along with your keys and wallet with room to spare. 
$195 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $278)
Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
Amazon
Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
This Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag is perfect for when you're traveling light. It features a magnetic snap closure, 3 pockets and a removable, adjustable crossbody strap, printed fabric lining. 
$124 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $278)
Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag with Interior Pocket
Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag with Interior Pocket
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag with Interior Pocket
Whether you're toting groceries home from the store or you're toting a bathing suit and snacks to the beach, this Kate Spade tote holds everything you need.
$25 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
Fossil Women's Kinley Large Crossbody Purse Handbag
Fossil Women's Kinley Large Crossbody Purse Handbag
Amazon
Fossil Women's Kinley Large Crossbody Purse Handbag
This eye-catching all-leather handbag is sturdy with understated style.
$123 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $158)
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
The Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. It comes in an array colors: currant, pinot noir, and fig. Get this bag for $178 off the retail price, while supplies last.
$118 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298)
Fossil Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag
Fossil Fiona Small Crossbody bag
Amazon
Fossil Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag
This Fossil Fiona crossbody bag is $40 off the retail price. Made of genuine leather, this well-crafted little bag averages 4.7 out of 5 stars from more than 1,600 Amazon shoppers. 
$108 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $148)
Billabong In Living Color Tote
Billabong In Living Color Tote
Amazon
Billabong In Living Color Tote
Nothing says "summer casual" quite like a straw tote. This one from Billabong is made from 100% paper. 
$56 AT AMAZON
The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag
The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag
Amazon
The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag
This stylish bag doubles as a crossbody and a handbag.
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $89)
Michael Kors Jet Set Item Tote
Michael Kors Jet Set Item Tote
Amazon
Michael Kors Jet Set Item Tote
This spacious and sophisticated bag is so versatile you can go to the grocery store or go on a trip. 
FROM $169 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $248)
Kate Spade New York Louise Medium Dome Satchel
Kate Spade New York Louise Medium Dome Satchel Black
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Louise Medium Dome Satchel
The Louise Medium Dome Satchel  by Kate Spade New York will hold everything you need for your next fashion-forward adventure. It comes in seven colors.
$195 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298)
Calvin Klein Sophia Micro Pebble Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag
Calvin Klein Sophia Micro Pebble Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Calvin Klein Sophia Micro Pebble Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag
With plenty of pockets and dozens of accessories you can pair with this bag, at more than $100 off the regular price, it's a must-have for savvy shoppers. 
$99 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Coach Corner Zip Wristlet
Coach Corner Zip Wristlet
Amazon
Coach Corner Zip Wristlet
Sometimes you just need a wristlet where you're going. This Coach Corner Zip Wristlet is the perfect size to carry your essentials.
$55 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75)
Kate Spade New York New York Flynn Street Satchel
New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black
Amazon
Kate Spade New York New York Flynn Street Satchel
This perfect-sized Kate Spade handbag is great for a night out. You can save $200 on this coveted bag, while supplies last.
$179 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $360)
Sakroots Women's Metro
Sakroots Women's Metro
Amazon
Sakroots Women's Metro
Dress in style and do the Earth a favor with this tote made from recycled water bottles. 
$79 AT AMAZON
Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
This Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag is no ordinary little purse -- it can be worn two ways: as a crossbody bag and you can use the gold chain to make it a handbag. At more than $170 off, you can't beat the price. 
$107 AMAZON (REGULARLY $279)
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
This Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse is perfect for everyday use. The purse is quilted cotton and is lightweight and comes in a multitude of Vera Bradley's signature colorful patterns.
$50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse
Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse
This Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse comes in 19 different colors and patterns to fit everyone's style and personality. At 52% off the original price, this deal is hard to pass up! 
$178 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $399)
Fossil Evie Flap Crossbody Handbag Purse
Fossil Evie Flap Crossbody Handbag Purse
Amazon
Fossil Evie Flap Crossbody Handbag Purse
A crossbody handbag purse by Fossil with a magnetic closure to hold everything you need. 
$28 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $58)
Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag
Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag
This quilted leather crossbody from Rebecca Minkoff matches any outfit. Right now, you can get it for 30% off the regular price.
$195 AT AMAZON
Frye Sindy Hobo
Frye Sindy Hobo
Amazon
Frye Sindy Hobo
The Frye Sindy Hobo is crafted with washed leather with buckles on the sides and studs on shoulder strap. This purse comes in three different colors as well. Get it now for $137 off the original price. 
$103 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228)
Coach Rowan Satchel In Signature Canvas
Coach Rowan Satchel In Signature Canvas
Amazon
Coach Rowan Satchel In Signature Canvas
Expect loads of compliments on this bag. It has an outside zip pocket with handles and a detachable strap with 23" drop for shoulder or crossbody wear.
$187 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $328)
Frye Odessa Hobo
Frye Odessa Hobo
Amazon
Frye Odessa Hobo
Frye has built a brand around hobo-chic and the Odessa is hobo-chic at its finest. Great for everyday use, it features antique brass-tone hardware with studded reinforcements and comes with and adjustable shoulder strap.
FROM $173 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Vera Bradley Microfiber Vera Tote Bag
Women's Microfiber Vera Tote Bag
Amazon
Vera Bradley Microfiber Vera Tote Bag
This Vera Bradley bag is made from sleek and lightweight microfiber. The solid colors bring style and function to your everyday life. 
$128 AT AMAZON
Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody
Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody
The Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody has an adjustable crossbody strap and is available in both black and pink.
$101 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $229)
Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag
Score this chic Kate Spade crossbody bag -- we love a classic black bag. Get it now for $100 off! That's a 45% savings.
$170 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $249)
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
This Vera Bradley is a crossbody bag with multiple pockets that you can wear everyday.
$57 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
The Sak Casual Classics
Women's Casual Classics
Amazon
The Sak Casual Classics
The Sak's hand crochet crossbody bag is the perfect everyday bag for all seasons.
$54 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $69)
Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel
Kate Spade Margaux Medium Satchel
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel
The Kate Spade Margaux Medium Satchel has a feminine silhouette and crafted in grain leather. This bag comes in 12 different colors, too.
$258 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298)
Coach Signature PVC Zip Tote
Coach Signature PVC Zip Tote
Amazon
Coach Signature PVC Zip Tote
This timeless Coach PVC zip tote is 32% off the retail price and comes in five different colors.
$161 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $278)
Kattee Women's Genuine Leather Shoulder Bag
Kattee Women's Genuine Leather Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Kattee Women's Genuine Leather Shoulder Bag
Be prepared for any situation with this roomy shoulder bag.
$74 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $119)
Vera Bradley Lighten Up Large Family Tote Bag
Vera Bradley Lighten Up Large Family Tote Bag
Amazon
Vera Bradley Lighten Up Large Family Tote Bag
Just because you're carrying your kid's swimsuit and towel doesn't mean you have to sacrifice summer fashion. Head to the beach in style with this Vera Bradley family tote.
$65 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)

