Spring is in full swing and Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale is delivering tons of deals on designer shoes to help welcome warmer weather. There's no better time than now to snag huge deals on top brands for yourself at Amazon. Kate Middleton’s Superga sneakers are on sale up to 72% off at Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale event! You can find Amazon deals on just about anything, whether you're into beauty, health, fashion, wellness, fitness, skincare, cooking, finance, electronics or home improvement. Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale event is chockfull of discounts and markdowns across all categories. Shop early and score huge Amazon deals on the royal-loved shoe brand.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to casual Superga shoes are now starting at $39 with many sizes and styles around the $40-$50 price point on Amazon right now. The royal has worn the canvas sneaker lace-ups multiple times throughout her years as duchess for appearances where she dressed down. She has styled the comfy footwear in a variety of ways from an outfit with skinny jeans to a blouse-and-culottes combination.

The can't-miss deal on the Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker comes as part of Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale. The discount on the pair is available in multiple colors. In addition to white, the sneakers are offered in 12 other colors including shades of blue, black, pink, gray and more.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Score the best-selling sneaker style at a deep discounted price, along with other great sneaker deals on selected styles, on Amazon's Spring into Summer Sale.

Superga 2790 Acotw Amazon Superga 2790 Acotw Superga are one of Kate Middleton's favorite shoe. Try these Superga 2790 Acotw platform shoes as well while they're 72% off. These chunky sneakers also come in three different colors. $43 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

