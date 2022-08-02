Shop the Best Air Conditioner Units on Amazon: Della, Frigidaire and More
While relaxing in an inflatable pool or enjoying a chilled beverage are both great ways to combat the sweltering summer heat, sometimes you just need a cool breeze. And if you don't have access to central air or your home AC unit isn't exactly reliable, window air conditioners can be the literal breath of fresh air you need this summer.
You can find many window air conditioners on Amazon, including top-rated brands like LG, GE, Midea, Frigidaire and more. Apart from extra features like dehumidification, you'll want to keep an eye out for the BTU (or British Thermal Units) number. The higher the BTU, the better the AC unit will be equipped to cool large rooms (which means if you have a small apartment or room, you don't need a 12,000 BTU unit).
In addition to window AC units that have great cooling abilities, we've also found several units that are Energy Star certified, so you can reduce your carbon footprint and your energy bill. For some extra cold air this summer, don't forget to check out our top picks on portable air conditioners or our favorite air purifiers to help you get even more fresh air.
Shop the best window air conditioners on Amazon below.
The GE Profile ClearView Window Air Conditioner allows you to use the SmartHQ app to control the temperature of the AC unit. Turn on the Eco Mode to shut off the fan and compressor to save some energy and money.
Find relief during hot summer days with this air conditioner you can install on a window sill.
Kick back and enjoy some cold air with this Tosot window air conditioner. It includes a remote control to easily change the temperature and fan speed. With the Energy Star certification, you can also save around $65 every year on your energy bill when you use this quiet AC unit.
This Energy Certified LG AC unit has an auto-restart function. So if you ever lose power, this window air conditioner will automatically start up again when you regain power (which is a nifty feature during heat waves).
This Frigidaire works to keep your room cool while also acting as a dehumidifier. The filter on this window air conditioner helps keep dust and debris out of your air, and it's easy to clean. This Frigidaire window air conditioner has six different size options leading up to 15,100 BTU, 10,000 BTU, and 6,000 BTU which are all on sale as well.
Dehumidify your room with this ultra-quiet air conditioner. The Della window air conditioner features an LED control panel, which is easy to navigate when you need to adjust the temperature at night. Otherwise, you can use the remote control or the Della app to change the setting on this window AC unit.
Reviewers are loving this window air conditioner unit, especially for its easy setup. One reviewer even called it a life saver.
This LG air conditioning unit includes 3 cooling and fan speeds to customize your cooling this summer season.
This 10,000 BTU air conditioner quickly cools any room in your home and conserves energy with its low power start-up.
The Dreo 8,000 BTU air conditioner has directional air louvers that let cold air blow from nearly any direction. With a noise-canceling mechanism, built-in dehumidifier and Energy Star certification, this is the best all-around air conditioner for small to mid-sized rooms.
