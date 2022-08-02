While relaxing in an inflatable pool or enjoying a chilled beverage are both great ways to combat the sweltering summer heat, sometimes you just need a cool breeze. And if you don't have access to central air or your home AC unit isn't exactly reliable, window air conditioners can be the literal breath of fresh air you need this summer.

You can find many window air conditioners on Amazon, including top-rated brands like LG, GE, Midea, Frigidaire and more. Apart from extra features like dehumidification, you'll want to keep an eye out for the BTU (or British Thermal Units) number. The higher the BTU, the better the AC unit will be equipped to cool large rooms (which means if you have a small apartment or room, you don't need a 12,000 BTU unit).

In addition to window AC units that have great cooling abilities, we've also found several units that are Energy Star certified, so you can reduce your carbon footprint and your energy bill. For some extra cold air this summer, don't forget to check out our top picks on portable air conditioners or our favorite air purifiers to help you get even more fresh air.

Shop the best window air conditioners on Amazon below.

Frigidaire 5,000 BTU Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner Amazon Frigidaire 5,000 BTU Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner This Frigidaire works to keep your room cool while also acting as a dehumidifier. The filter on this window air conditioner helps keep dust and debris out of your air, and it's easy to clean. This Frigidaire window air conditioner has six different size options leading up to 15,100 BTU, 10,000 BTU, and 6,000 BTU which are all on sale as well. $179 $159 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Portable Air Conditioners to Beat the Summer Heat

The Best Post-Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals Worth Shopping Now

Best Post-Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Air Purifiers

The TikTok-Famous Portable Air Conditioner Is Only $36 Right Now

The 10 Best TV Deals at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart

The 2022 Best Deals on Cookware and Appliances

This Amazon Best-Selling Portable Air Conditioner Is $80 Off Right Now

This Best-Selling Deep Tissue Massage Gun Is Up to 68% Off at Amazon

11 Best Mattress Deals to Shop Now on Amazon

Early Amazon Prime Day Home Deals — Decor, Rugs, Furniture, and More

Post-Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Deals on Fashion, Electronics, Fitness and More

Save $120 on Dyson's Smart Tower Fan That Doubles As an Air Purifier to Keep You Cool This Summer