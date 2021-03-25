Shopping

Shop the Best Selling Deals from the Nordstrom Spring Sale

By ETonline Staff
Nordstrom

A new season means a new Nordstrom sale! Now that spring is here, this is your chance to snag your favorite items on sale from your favorite luxury retailer.

ET Style has rounded up the best-selling items we've found at the Nordstrom Spring Sale. This Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on women's apparel, shoes and beauty, with more than 350 items included -- and that number is growing. 

Some of the women's fashion brands brands featured in this Nordstrom Spring Sale (at up to 50% off) include Alice + Olivia, Vince, Mother Denim (a Meghan Markle favorite), Anine Bing, Marc JacobsTory Burch, Frame, Veronica Beard, Rag & Bone, Eileen Fisher, Tibi, Citizens of Humanity, Staud, Kenzo and Proenza Schouler, Kate Spade, Burberry, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Adidas, La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi, Superga, Sunday Riley, NatoriSteve Madden, Quay Australia, AG Jeans, Alo, The North Face, Patagonia and so many more. 

The Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on skincare, lingeriewomen's apparel, leggings, activewear, loungewear, luggageshoes, on-trend sneakers and chic pet clothing. The massive shopping event is also full of discounts on home decor including at-home bar essentials, bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art and rugs. 

Shop the best-selling products at the Nordstrom Spring Sale and check out ET Style's top picks ahead.

Nordstrom Moonlight Dreamy Crop Pajama Pants
Nordstrom Moonlight Dreamy Crop Pajama Pants
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Moonlight Dreamy Crop Pajama Pants
If you're tired of leggings, you might want to give a pair of these comfy pants a try. 
$29 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $49)
Kimi and Kai Shae One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit
Kimi and Kai Shae One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit
Nordstrom
Kimi and Kai Shae One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit
If ever there was a flattering maternity bathing suit, this is it. 
$48 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $68)
Ted Baker London Llolaa Piñata Print Camisole
Ted Baker London Llolaa Piñata Print Camisole
Nordstrom
Ted Baker London Llolaa Piñata Print Camisole
This fun, flirty, floral camisole from Ted Baker London was made from spring. 
$47 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $79)
Linea Paola Maci Wedge
Linea Paola Maci Wedge
Nordstrom
Linea Paola Maci Wedge
A cross between a wedge and a sneaker, you can wear them with skinny jeans or a dress. Either way, you won't be taking these off anytime soon. 
$84 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $119)
Bony Levy 14K Two Bar Ring
Bony Levy 14K Two Bar Ring
Nordstrom
Bony Levy 14K Two Bar Ring
Looking for a Mother's Day gift? This simple and elegant ring is for those who prefer understated style. Shop now to get it for 40% off the regular price. 
$177 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $295)
Cloud Aika Sneaker
Cloud Aika Sneaker
Nordstrom
Cloud Aika Sneaker
You can never have too many pairs of casual sneakers. 
$129 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $155)
AFRM Kayden Mesh Shirt
AFRM Kayden Mesh Shirt
Nordstrom
AFRM Kayden Mesh Shirt
Channel your inner Madonna circa 1984 in the Kayden Mesh Shirt from AFRM.
$13 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $29)
Midnight Bakery Tie Dye Pajamas
Midnight Bakery Tie Dye Pajamas
Nordstrom
Midnight Bakery Tie Dye Pajamas
Slip into a deep slumber with these comfy tie dye pajamas from Midnight Bakery. 
$42 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $56)
Söfft Marlyn Sandal
Söfft Marlyn Sandal
Nordstrom
Söfft Marlyn Sandal
Shoe off your pedicure in these bold, buckled heels from Söfft.
$72 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $120)
Freshman Tie Dye Hoodie
Freshman Tie Dye Hoodie
Nordstrom
Freshman Tie Dye Hoodie
Cover yourself in cute this spring with a tie dye hoodie from Freshman.
$21 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $35)
Tony Pons Siros Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Tony Pons Siros Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Nordstrom
Tony Pons Siros Espadrille Wedge Sandal
If you haven't gotten your espadrilles this season, shop now to get these for 39% off the regular price. 
$87 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $145)
Nordstrom Pavé Inset Oval Orbital Earrings
Nordstrom Pavé Inset Oval Orbital Earrings
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Pavé Inset Oval Orbital Earrings
These earrings can adds sparkle to Mother's Day is coming up.
$25 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $70)
Andy & Evan 4-Pack Youth Coloring Face Masks & 5-Pack Fabric Markers Set
4-Pack Youth Coloring Face Masks & 5-Pack Fabric Markers Set
Nordstrom
Andy & Evan 4-Pack Youth Coloring Face Masks & 5-Pack Fabric Markers Set
Make masking up fun for the kids with this 4-Pack Youth Coloring Face Masks & 5-Pack Fabric Markers Set. 
$17 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $23)

