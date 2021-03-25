Shop the Best Selling Deals from the Nordstrom Spring Sale
A new season means a new Nordstrom sale! Now that spring is here, this is your chance to snag your favorite items on sale from your favorite luxury retailer.
ET Style has rounded up the best-selling items we've found at the Nordstrom Spring Sale. This Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on women's apparel, shoes and beauty, with more than 350 items included -- and that number is growing.
Some of the women's fashion brands brands featured in this Nordstrom Spring Sale (at up to 50% off) include Alice + Olivia, Vince, Mother Denim (a Meghan Markle favorite), Anine Bing, Marc Jacobs, Tory Burch, Frame, Veronica Beard, Rag & Bone, Eileen Fisher, Tibi, Citizens of Humanity, Staud, Kenzo and Proenza Schouler, Kate Spade, Burberry, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Adidas, La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi, Superga, Sunday Riley, Natori, Steve Madden, Quay Australia, AG Jeans, Alo, The North Face, Patagonia and so many more.
The Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on skincare, lingerie, women's apparel, leggings, activewear, loungewear, luggage, shoes, on-trend sneakers and chic pet clothing. The massive shopping event is also full of discounts on home decor including at-home bar essentials, bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art and rugs.
Shop the best-selling products at the Nordstrom Spring Sale and check out ET Style's top picks ahead.
