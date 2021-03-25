Shop the Best Selling Deals from the Nordstrom Spring Sale

A new season means a new Nordstrom sale! Now that spring is here, this is your chance to snag your favorite items on sale from your favorite luxury retailer.

ET Style has rounded up the best-selling items we've found at the Nordstrom Spring Sale. This Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on women's apparel, shoes and beauty, with more than 350 items included -- and that number is growing.

Some of the women's fashion brands brands featured in this Nordstrom Spring Sale (at up to 50% off) include Alice + Olivia, Vince, Mother Denim (a Meghan Markle favorite), Anine Bing, Marc Jacobs, Tory Burch, Frame, Veronica Beard, Rag & Bone, Eileen Fisher, Tibi, Citizens of Humanity, Staud, Kenzo and Proenza Schouler, Kate Spade, Burberry, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Adidas, La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi, Superga, Sunday Riley, Natori, Steve Madden, Quay Australia, AG Jeans, Alo, The North Face, Patagonia and so many more.

The Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on skincare, lingerie, women's apparel, leggings, activewear, loungewear, luggage, shoes, on-trend sneakers and chic pet clothing. The massive shopping event is also full of discounts on home decor including at-home bar essentials, bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art and rugs.

Shop the best-selling products at the Nordstrom Spring Sale and check out ET Style's top picks ahead.

Nordstrom Moonlight Dreamy Crop Pajama Pants Nordstrom Nordstrom Moonlight Dreamy Crop Pajama Pants If you're tired of leggings, you might want to give a pair of these comfy pants a try. $29 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $49) Buy now

Kimi and Kai Shae One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit Nordstrom Kimi and Kai Shae One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit If ever there was a flattering maternity bathing suit, this is it. $48 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $68) Buy now

Ted Baker London Llolaa Piñata Print Camisole Nordstrom Ted Baker London Llolaa Piñata Print Camisole This fun, flirty, floral camisole from Ted Baker London was made from spring. $47 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $79) Buy now

Linea Paola Maci Wedge Nordstrom Linea Paola Maci Wedge A cross between a wedge and a sneaker, you can wear them with skinny jeans or a dress. Either way, you won't be taking these off anytime soon. $84 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $119) Buy now

Bony Levy 14K Two Bar Ring Nordstrom Bony Levy 14K Two Bar Ring Looking for a Mother's Day gift? This simple and elegant ring is for those who prefer understated style. Shop now to get it for 40% off the regular price. $177 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $295) Buy now

Cloud Aika Sneaker Nordstrom Cloud Aika Sneaker You can never have too many pairs of casual sneakers. $129 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $155) Buy now

AFRM Kayden Mesh Shirt Nordstrom AFRM Kayden Mesh Shirt Channel your inner Madonna circa 1984 in the Kayden Mesh Shirt from AFRM. $13 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $29) Buy now

Midnight Bakery Tie Dye Pajamas Nordstrom Midnight Bakery Tie Dye Pajamas Slip into a deep slumber with these comfy tie dye pajamas from Midnight Bakery. $42 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $56) Buy now

Söfft Marlyn Sandal Nordstrom Söfft Marlyn Sandal Shoe off your pedicure in these bold, buckled heels from Söfft. $72 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $120) Buy now

Freshman Tie Dye Hoodie Nordstrom Freshman Tie Dye Hoodie Cover yourself in cute this spring with a tie dye hoodie from Freshman. $21 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $35) Buy now

Tony Pons Siros Espadrille Wedge Sandal Nordstrom Tony Pons Siros Espadrille Wedge Sandal If you haven't gotten your espadrilles this season, shop now to get these for 39% off the regular price. $87 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $145) Buy now

Nordstrom Pavé Inset Oval Orbital Earrings Nordstrom Nordstrom Pavé Inset Oval Orbital Earrings These earrings can adds sparkle to Mother's Day is coming up. $25 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $70) Buy now

RELATED CONTENT:

Kohl's Sale: Get Up to 30% Off

The Best Online Sales to Shop Right Now

Bloomingdale's Sale: Get 25% Off Clothes, Cookware, Beauty and More

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Best Deals on Home Decor

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Kate Middleton's Superga Sneakers for $44

This Kate Spade Handbag is $158 Off at Amazon's Big Winter Sale