Dermstore Beauty Refresh Event
To celebrate 22 years of business, Dermstore is having a massive sale with tons of deep discounts on your favorite beauty products (and products you've been wanting to try!). From now until August 17th, Dermstore is taking up to 25% off select brands when you use the promo code CELEBRATE at checkout. And, if you have an account at Dermstore, you can rack up 2x as many points with select brands -- so really, there's no reason not to shop.

During Dermstore's Anniversary Sale Event, you can stock up on cult-favorite hair beauty tools like the NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Kit (or, if you already have the kit, some of the brand's accessories) or the ultra-cute and super-effective Pro Dryer 2000 from Harry Josh Pro Tools. Or, level up on luxe skincare and build out your daily routine with must-have products like hydrating moisturizers with hyaluronic acid, eye masks, serums, cleansers with salicylic acid, and other potent ingredients.

Whatever your skin, makeup, hair or other beauty needs may be, you'll be sure to find anything and everything you're looking for during Dermstore's sale. Whether you have clogged pores, dry skin, sensitive skin, dark spots, an uneven skin, fine lines, and more, the Dermstore Anniversary Sale has a product for all of your skin care, hair care, makeup and beauty needs. But just in case you want to know what ET Style's must-have items from the sale are, we pulled them all together for you to shop below.

Scroll down to shop ET Style's top picks from the Dermstore Anniversary Sale -- and don't forget to use the promo code CELEBRATE at the checkout to receive up to 25% off.

PCA SKIN Detoxifying Mask (2.1 oz.)
PCA SKIN Detoxifying Mask (2.1 oz.)
Dermstore
PCA SKIN Detoxifying Mask (2.1 oz.)
This face mask with detox power cleans your pores using Japanese white charcoal and kaolin to absorb excess dirt and impurities.
$47 (REGULARLY $62)
Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream (0.5 fl. oz.)
Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream (0.5 fl. oz.)
Dermstore
Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream (0.5 fl. oz.)
This anti-aging eye cream uses caffeine and ginseng root to target fine lines and under-eye puffiness. 
$52 (REGULARLY $65)
CosMedix Purity Solution (3.3 fl. oz.)
CosMedix Purity Solution (3.3 fl. oz.)
Dermstore
CosMedix Purity Solution (3.3 fl. oz.)
This cleanser is a favorite of Victoria Beckham. It relies on natural oils, like olive oil, to bond with impurities and remove them without stripping your skin of its natural moisturizer. 
$26 (REGULARLY $35)
Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000 (3 piece)
Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000 (3 piece)
Dermstore
Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000 (3 piece)
The color alone is enough to add this professional-level hair dryer. But in case you need more convincing, it also has a filtration system to reduce energy consumption.
$174 (REGULARLY $249)
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
Dermstore
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
This buttery cleansing balm could wipe away even the toughest makeup while boosting your collagen for anti-aging benefits.
$51 (REGULARLY $64)
First Aid Beauty FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum 0.25% Pure Concentrate
First Aid Beauty FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum 0.25% Pure Concentrate
Dermstore
First Aid Beauty FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum 0.25% Pure Concentrate
A retinol serum is great for anyone who wants to focus on fine lines and wrinkles with their skin care routine.
$46 (REGULARLY $58)
Bioderma Sensibio H2O
Bioderma Sensibio H2O
Dermstore
Bioderma Sensibio H2O
Beloved by makeup artists and beauty lovers everywhere, this gentle makeup remover will cleanse your face without stripping away your skin's natural oils.
$12 (REGULARLY $15)
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer
Dermstore
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer
Ready to quench dry skin with the perfect, lightweight summer moisturizer? The feeling of this moisturizer from Peter Thomas Roth will give your face a fresh, plump look and feel.
$42 (REGULARLY $52)
RevitaLash Cosmetics Advanced Eyelash Conditioner - 3 Month Supply
RevitaLash Cosmetics Advanced Eyelash Conditioner - 3 Month Supply
Dermstore
RevitaLash Cosmetics Advanced Eyelash Conditioner - 3 Month Supply
If long, fluttery lashes are what you want, Meghan Markle approves of this exact lash serum from RevitaLash Cosmetics.
$74 (REGULARLY $98)
NuFace Mini
NuFACE Mini
Dermstore
NuFace Mini
Judging by its celebrity fans and cult status, this easy-to-use microcurrent tool will be one of the best purchases you ever make for your skin care routine.
$167 (REGULARLY $209)
Joanna Vargas Daily Serum
Joanna Vargas Daily Serum
Dermstore
Joanna Vargas Daily Serum
Use this anti-aging serum -- which will hydrate your skin with ingredients like hyaluronic acid -- before you apply your moisturizer to prep your skin for the day.
$68 (REGULARLY $85)
Colorscience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield
Brush On Sunscreen
Dermstore
Colorscience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield
This brush-on mineral sunscreen makes re-applying your sun protection a breeze!
$52 (REGULARLY $69)
Briogeo Scalp RevivalFG8412 Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo
Briogeo Scalp RevivalFG8412 Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo
Dermstore
Briogeo Scalp RevivalFG8412 Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo
Want to give your hair care routine an update with natural products? We love this vegan scalp treatment (which is perfect for anyone who experiences dandruff) from the Black-owned beauty brand Briogeo.
$32 (REGULARLY $42)
Paula's Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2 BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Paula's Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2 BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Dermstore
Paula's Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2 BHA Liquid Exfoliant
This Paula's Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2 BHA Liquid Exfoliant features Salicylic acid to exfoliate and promotes faster cell regeneration of the skin. This Liquid Exfoliant helps minimize the appearance of blemishes, redness, large pores and wrinkles and boosts the skin's tone and texture to enhance a natural glow. 
$25 (REGULARLY $29)
Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Acne Treatment Face Oil
Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Acne Treatment Face Oil
Dermstore
Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Acne Treatment Face Oil
If you have sensitive, acne-prone skin, this oil will decongest your pores and leave you with clearer skin without drying it out.
$32 (REGULARLY $40)
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 (1.7 oz.)
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 (1.7 oz.)
Dermstore
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 (1.7 oz.)
EltaMD's fragrance-free face sunscreen formula includes sodium hyaluronate to moisturize while lactic acid refines the skin to clear pores and reduce shine, all while protecting your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays.
$37

