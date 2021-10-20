Shop the Princess Diana-Inspired Sheep Sweater for Fall

Sweater weather just got better with Rowing Blazers' new Warm & Wonderful collection, which features multiple colorways of the Princess Diana-inspired sheep sweater.

The iconic sheep sweater was worn by the late royal in the '80s while attending a polo match. The British fashion icon's red knit, which boasts rows of sheep, including one black sheep, was designed by Joanna Osborne and Sally Muir in 1979 for their line, Warm & Wonderful Knitwear. Rowing Blazers has teamed up with the OG knitwear line for a modern revival of the legendary sheep sweater.

"This design has been copied or referenced by others over the years (sometimes without crediting or acknowledging the original designers). But collaborating with the original designers is exactly what makes this so special to me," says Rowing Blazers creative director Jack Carlson on the brand's website.

In addition to the classic crewneck sweater, the collaboration brings more styles including a zip-up fleece, vest, beanie and scarf for women, men and kids. Brand new colors have been added to the existing Diana Red and Original Green -- two pretty pastel shades called Primrose Hill Pink and Bowie Blue.

Rowing Blazers

Shop Rowing Blazers x Warm & Wonderful collection below.

