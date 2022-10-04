Time to make some room in your closet—the Tory Burch Fall Event is now live. Whether you're looking for a new work tote or have been eyeing the latest trench coat trend, the Tory Burch sale has what you need to overhaul your wardrobe for fall 2022. With 25% off orders of $200 or more and 30% off purchases over $500, the designer sale is welcoming the new season with deals on select new arrivals and even bigger discounts on styles already on sale. And since this is a buy more, save more event, the more items you put in your cart means the more money you’ll save.

Shop Tory Burch's Fall Sale

Now through Wednesday, October 12, fall-ready shoppers can save on Tory Burch bags, wallets, shoes, jewelry and more. If you like a larger tote bag, a smaller clutch, or anything in between you’ll have endless choices with this fall savings event. Tory Burch's Fall Event also provides an excellent opportunity to get an early start on your holiday gift shopping this year. From oversized sunglasses to leather Apple Watch bands, there are plenty of accessories on sale for everyone on your list.

With all the fabulous sale options, it’s hard to know where to start. Stay warm in statement-making looks by shopping the discounted clothes offered through this event. The classic cardigans, traditional twill pants, and knitted pull-over sweaters are just a few of the apparel pieces you’ll want to add to your wardrobe. We’ve sorted through it all and rounded up our 15 favorite items from the Tory Burch Fall Event.

Shop our top picks below, and then head to Tory Burch's site to check out the rest of the fashionable deals from the October sale.

Coated Trench Tory Burch Coated Trench Inspired by American Sportswear, this trench coat puts a glossy twist on the classic design. It’s made from a relaxed fit and an adjustable cuff to easily pair with a variety of outfits. $1498 $749 Buy Now

Colorblock Sweater Dress Tory Burch Colorblock Sweater Dress Inspired by the geometry of Eighties pop art, this colorblock sweater dress has graphic angles and curves to elevate a simple silhouette. Wear it with a wide leather belt or layered over a turtleneck. $898 $628 Buy Now

Perry Embossed Triple-Compartment Tote Tory Burch Perry Embossed Triple-Compartment Tote Not only is the dark mahogany color of this tote stunning, but the bag also fits a laptop up to 13" to make this the ultimate work wardrobe addition. $548 $384 Buy Now

Straw Crochet Short-Brim Bucket Hat Tory Burch Straw Crochet Short-Brim Bucket Hat The yellow and orange tones in this crocheted bucket hat make it the perfect accessory as we enter fall. It’s lightweight and breathable, but still provides extra warmth for a crisp autumn day. $278 Buy Now

Shrunken Rib Cardigan Tory Burch Shrunken Rib Cardigan Made from fine Italian wool, this cardigan will keep you warm and comfortable all day. If you enjoy the stripe pattern, but aren't a fan of blue, it also comes in a yellow and black striped pattern. $798 Buy Now

Tory the Toad Pouch Tory Burch Tory the Toad Pouch Switch out your ordinary coin purse for this whimsical toad pouch with a functional mouth for storage. Made from soft leather and gold beads, people are sure to notice this one-of-a-kind piece. $498 $329 Buy Now

Perrine Heel Mule Tory Burch Perrine Heel Mule Add a pop of color into your wardrobe with these elegant heeled slip-on mules. The vintage inspired shoe isn't just stylish, they're also comfortable with a cushioned footbed. If you want something a bit more understated, they also come in black. $368 Buy Now

Wrap Shawl Cardigan Tory Burch Wrap Shawl Cardigan Slipping on this wrap shawl cardigan will instantly class up any outfit. Not only does the large lapel give an air of sophistication, but you'll also feel relaxed when wearing it since it's made from soft Italian yarn. $898 Buy Now

Sheer Picnic Plaid Boyfriend Cardigan Tory Burch Sheer Picnic Plaid Boyfriend Cardigan As a lightweight cardigan, this garment works great as a transitional piece for fall. Layer it with what you’re wearing in the morning or drape it over your shoulders when it starts warming up. $498 $199 Buy Now

Eleanor Hinged Cuff Tory Burch Eleanor Hinged Cuff Layered bracelets are having their moment right now and this hinged cuff would work well in any stack. If silver is more your metal, both options are available. $128 Buy Now

Knit Quarter Zip Dress Tory Burch Knit Quarter Zip Dress Pull on this knit dress when you're feeling sporty. On colder days, pair it with your favorite kicks and tights to keep your legs warm. $598 Buy Now

McGraw Stripe Dragonfly Tory Burch McGraw Stripe Dragonfly With a spacious interior and hidden zipper compartments, this handbag can hold all your necessities. Made with linen, twill, and leather, it’s big enough to store an iPad Pro. $598 $449 Buy Now

