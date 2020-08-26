Shopping

Shopbop Sale: Take Up to 70% Off 1000s of New Sales Styles

Published
shopbop sale
Shopbop

Ready to save on top fashion brands at Shopbop? Take up to 70% off thousands of newly added styles on the trendy fashion retailer's website. 

Shop everything including dresses, denim, swimwear, bags and shoes. Now's the perfect time to score a deal on that full-price designer investment piece you've been eyeing or a new summer outfit. 

Shopbop is filled with some of the most-wanted fashion pieces from top brands such as Tory Burch, Frame, Veronica Beard, Ganni and more. Prices are already marked, and shipping and returns are free.

Shop the Shopbop sale and browse through ET Style's fave picks.

Lyon Wedge Espadrilles
Soludos
Soludos Lyon Wedge Espadrilles
Shopbop
Lyon Wedge Espadrilles
Soludos

These Soludos wedge espadrilles are great for pairing with dresses. 

REGULARLY $95

70s Stove Pipe Jeans
Re/Done
Re/Done 70s Stove Pipe Jeans
Shopbop
70s Stove Pipe Jeans
Re/Done

Non-stretch, straight-leg jeans from Re/Done to wear with everything. 

REGULARLY $250

Rey Bag
Staud
Staud Rey Bag
Shopbop
Rey Bag
Staud
REGULARLY $325

Natalia Dress
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Natalia Dress
Shopbop
Natalia Dress
Rebecca Minkoff

A chic, crisp cotton dress from Rebecca Minkoff.

REGULARLY $198

Shibori Platform Espadrilles
Soludos
Soludos Shibori Platform Espadrilles
ShopBop
Shibori Platform Espadrilles
Soludos

The Soludos Shibori Platform Espadrilles are hand stitched, chic and perfect for a fall,

ORIGINALLY $75

Kim Dress
Rotate
Rotate Kim Dress
Shopbop
Kim Dress
Rotate

We've never seen a denim dress more fashionable. This puffed sleeve design from Rotate is a winner. 

REGULARLY $250

Cheyenne Lace Mini Dress
For Love & Lemons
For Love & Lemons Cheyenne Lace Mini Dress
Shopbop
Cheyenne Lace Mini Dress
For Love & Lemons

Flirty and fun, this For Love & Lemons lace mini is perfect for date night.

REGULARLY $216

Good Legs Skinny Jeans
Good American
Good American Good Legs Skinny Jeans
ShopBop
Good Legs Skinny Jeans
Good American

These Good American Good Legs Skinny Jeans come in size 0-24.

ORIGINALLY $165

Disco Shark Necklace
Venessa Arizaga
Venessa Arizaga Disco Shark Necklace
ShopBop
Disco Shark Necklace
Venessa Arizaga

Venessa Arizaga's Disco Shark Necklace is made with freshwater cultured pearls with a shark tooth shaped charm.

ORIGINALLY $230

Maple Wood Blue Heart Earrings
Sophie Monet
Sophie Monet Maple Wood Blue Heart Earrings
Shopbop
Maple Wood Blue Heart Earrings
Sophie Monet

These Sophie Monet Maple Wood Blue Heart Earrings are super cute and super chic.

ORIGINALLY $200

Shifted Henley Dress
Wilt
Wilt Shifted Henley Dress.jpg
Shopbop
Shifted Henley Dress
Wilt

This buttoned henley frock from Wilt is a casual, versatile piece. 

REGULARLY $174

Lea Sleeveless 2-in-1 Dress
Derek Lam 10 Crosby
Derek Lam 10 Crosby Lea Sleeveless 2-in-1 Dress
Shopbop
Lea Sleeveless 2-in-1 Dress
Derek Lam 10 Crosby

An elegant, high-neck design with guipure lace detail from Derek Lam 10 Crosby.

REGULARLY $350

Heavy Petals Dress
BB Dakota
BB Dakota Heavy Petals Dress
Shopbop
Heavy Petals Dress
BB Dakota

This BB Dakota midi is perfect for summer.

REGULARLY $110

 

Check out all the amazing finds from the Shopbop sale.

