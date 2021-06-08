Ready to save on top fashion brands at Shopbop? The trendy fashion retailer has launched their Hello Summer Sale, taking an extra 25% off sale items when you use the promo code HELLO at checkout through June 11.

Treat yourself to a new piece to add to your summer wardrobe. The sale is brimming with deals on designer brands like Tory Burch, Jacquemus, JW Anderson, Vince, Isabel Marant, Helmut Lang, Victoria Beckham, Jason Wu and so many more.

Shop everything including dresses, denim, swimwear, bags and shoes. Now's the perfect time to score a deal on that full-price designer investment piece you've been eyeing. Shopbop is filled with some of the most-wanted fashion pieces. Shipping and returns are free. Shopbop's brother website East Dane is also having the same sale -- a great place to shop for Father's Day gifts.

If you're looking for more deals on trendy fashion items, be sure to check out early Prime Day deals, ahead of the two-day sale event that starts on June 21. Many of the pieces available on Shopbop are also on Amazon!

Shop Shopbop's Hello Summer Sale and browse through ET Style's fave picks.

