Shopbop Summer Sale: Extra 25% Off Sale Items -- Summer Dresses, Sandals and More

By ETonline Staff
Ready to save on top fashion brands at Shopbop? The trendy fashion retailer has launched their Hello Summer Sale, taking an extra 25% off sale items when you use the promo code HELLO at checkout through June 11. 

Treat yourself to a new piece to add to your summer wardrobe. The sale is brimming with deals on designer brands like Tory Burch, Jacquemus, JW Anderson, Vince, Isabel Marant, Helmut Lang, Victoria Beckham, Jason Wu and so many more. 

Shop everything including dresses, denim, swimwear, bags and shoes. Now's the perfect time to score a deal on that full-price designer investment piece you've been eyeing. Shopbop is filled with some of the most-wanted fashion pieces. Shipping and returns are free. Shopbop's brother website East Dane is also having the same sale -- a great place to shop for Father's Day gifts

If you're looking for more deals on trendy fashion items, be sure to check out early Prime Day deals, ahead of the two-day sale event that starts on June 21. Many of the pieces available on Shopbop are also on Amazon! 

Shop Shopbop's Hello Summer Sale and browse through ET Style's fave picks.

Jacquemus Twisted Cardigan
Jacquemus Twisted Cardigan
Save on this cute date night top from celeb favorite, Jacquemus. 
$282 (REGULARLY $470)
Tory Burch Strappy 55mm Sandals
Tory Burch Strappy 55mm Sandals
Score these chic strappy heeled sandals by Tory Burch. 
$146 (REGULARLY $278)
JW Anderson Nano Anchor Bag
JW Anderson Nano Anchor Bag
Get a great deal on the mini version of the popular JW Anderson Anchor Bag. 
$261 (REGULARLY $580)
La Double J Bodysuit Top
La Double J Bodysuit Top
We can't resist this eye-catching body suit. 
$184 (REGULARLY $350)
Charina Sarte Sahara Dress
Charina Sarte Sahara Dress
We love this tie-dye off-the shoulder dress from Charina Sarte.
$138 (REGULARLY $367)
JoosTricot Solid Pants
JoosTricot Solid Pants
These are the kind of pants you'll want to wear all summer long.
$339 (REGULARLY $645)
Isabel Marant Malay Sandals
Isabel Marant Malay Sandals
Part gladiator, part espadrille, you just found your next pair of platform sandals. 
$257 (REGULARLY $570)
Clergerie Emilia Sandals
Clergerie Emilia Sandals
Get these mules for more than $160 off the regular price from Shopbop's Designer Boutique.   
$286 (REGULARLY $545)
Vince Side Slit Culottes
Vince Side Slit Culottes
And you thought leggings were comfortable. 
$129 (REGULARLY $245)

