Sia is opening up like never before!

In a no-holds-barred interview with GQ, the 44-year-old singer confirms she has a child, while also revealing that she's very "sexually attracted" to her LSD collaborator, Diplo. The two make up the music supergroup along with rapper Labrinth.

"Much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to have sex so that we wouldn't ruin our business relationship because he's super-duper hot," Sia says of the 41-year-old music producer. "This year I wrote him a text, and I said, 'Hey, listen, you're like one of five people that I'm sexually attracted to, and now that I've decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don't have time for a relationship.'"

"'If you're interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up,'" she continues.

Sia also alleges that Diplo -- who ET crowned the 2019 King of Instagram -- is "one of the most insecure boys" she's ever met when it comes to personal relationships and how to pose in photos.

"He doesn't think that he's good enough at anything. He has crazy low self-esteem," she claims. "It's so interesting, because he's one of the most talented and attractive people in the world. But he doesn't know it."

The GQ feature on Diplo doesn't include any additional information on whether he has accepted Sia's offer. At one point, however, he addresses whether he meets most women through Instagram.

"No, just like in real life," he says, before adding, "Yeah, I've been guilty of meeting girls on there."

Diplo (who shares sons Lockett, 10, and Lazer, 6, with ex-girlfriend Kathryn Lockhart) continues on, telling the outlet he believes there's a lack of intimacy in modern sexual relationships.

"Kids are very sexual, with these weird apps, and they lose the accountability of their emotions because they don't really connect with people. So sex becomes a little too mundane," he argues. "I've probably got the same problem. But I am very into the women I'm with, and sex, so it's not just sex with them."

"I think I found true love with my kids. I get lonely sometimes, I might have bouts of depression. But my kids, they love me, and they can't escape me," he continues. "Any girlfriend would end up breaking up with me because I'm so busy, and I'm just a bad boyfriend. My kids, they literally can't. My job is to be good to them."

