Michelle Williams has a message for Michelle Williams!

News broke on Monday that Michelle Williams was expecting a child and engaged to Hamilton director Thomas Kail... but which one?!

Turns out it's the 39-year-old Oscar-nominated actress who's pregnant. So when former Destiny's Child bandmate Michelle Williams heard the news, she had to acknowledge it on her Instagram Story.

“A few comments are tricking [sic] in and of course I had to google to see what was goin on!” the 40-year-old gospel singer wrote. “Congrats are certainly in order but for #dawsonscreek #fosseverdon #brokebackmountain #greatestshowman #manchesterbythesea ‘Michelle’ Ok bye.”

Michelle Williams/Instagram Story

This isn't the first time the singer has acknowledged sharing a name with the actress. Back in September, the "Say Yes" songstress took to Instagram Live after the Fosse/Verdon actress started getting buzz for her Emmy acceptance speech which highlighted pay equality, specifically for women of color.

"How come when y'all are tagging and congratulating a person, do y'all see that I'm black?" she asked, clearly annoyed. "So I am trying to figure out why in the world I am getting cursed out in my comments for Michelle Williams' speech, which I thought was her truth, which I thought was awesome. I thought she was factual -- could be wrong -- but yeah, I just told a woman a few minutes ago on my Instagram, I was like, 'I'm so sorry that my namesake upset you, but can't you see that I'm black?'"

On Monday, ET confirmed that Williams the actress is engaged to and expecting a baby with Tony Award winner Kail. Williams is already mom to 14-year-old daughter Matilda, whom she shared with her late ex, Heath Ledger. Williams and Kail worked together on Fosse/Verdon. The exciting news comes less than a year after the actress' split from musician Phil Elverum. The pair had married in a secret ceremony in 2018 and broke up this past April.

