Meri Brown is still a one-woman island when it comes to her relationship with the rest of the Brown family. In ET's exclusive sneak peek clip for Sunday's Sister Wives, Kody Brown asks his first wife what she plans to do for Christmas amid the ongoing family tension.

"I don't know, Kody. I have no idea," she admits. "I'm completely stuck in the middle, let's be real. I am in this place where — I'm not saying this to be a jerk. I'm not saying anything — this is just what it is. You've got Christine who left. You've got Janelle who you're at odds with. I'm like the third wheel, 'cause I'm just here. I don't know what to do."

When she suggests calling Kody's ex, Christine Brown, and his estranged wife, Janelle Brown, to have them over for the holidays, Kody's wife, Robyn Brown, says she thinks that idea is "scary."

"If I could have my Christmas wish, Kody and the boys would get this figured out and we could have Christmas together," Robyn says of Kody and Janelle's sons, Garrison and Gabriel Brown. "Do I think it's gonna work for them to get together on Christmas Eve without talking? No. I think there's gonna be a fight and that's what I think is scary."

Meri, who has been estranged from Kody for years, says she's doing her best to be an active member of the family.

"I feel like I'm sitting here doing the very best that I can to be the family, be in the family, be part of the family, do what the family's doing," Meri says as Kody agrees.

Noting that she feels like she's been put "in a really awkward position," Meri goes on to shut down the idea that she's in the "Kody-Robyn-Meri club" or the "Janelle and Christine friend club."

"If I had my way, the family would all get together and be together," Meri says. "I don't know what to do."

The tension comes after Meri previously went to Robyn and Kody's house for Thanksgiving while Janelle and Christine visited their kids across the country.

Tension in the Brown family has only been mounting as Kody has continued his apparent favoritism toward Robyn, which has led to multiple estrangements and splits with his wives and children.

But it seems the Browns' drama has certainly entertained viewers. Sister Wives' season 18 premiere earlier this month was the TLC reality show's highest-rated season premiere in a decade and was also the no. 1 cable program for the week for women ages 25 to 54.

