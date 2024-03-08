Janelle Brown is focusing on family in the wake of the death of her and ex Kody Brown's son, Garrison Brown. The Sister Wives star and mother of six took to Instagram on Friday, sharing a sweet photo of herself with all of her children, their spouses, and her grandkids taken at the family's last Christmas.

"I had all my children together last Christmas. It was amazing as it's hard with everyone's busy lives to coordinate time like this," the TLC star captioned the post. "I am extremely grateful now that we had pictures taken."

Janelle and Kody were spiritually married from 1993 until 2022. In addition to Garrison, the exes are also the parents to Logan, 29, Madison, 27, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savannah, 19.

This marks Janelle's first post since announcing the news earlier this week that Garrison had died. He was 25.

Janelle and Kody released a joint statement, saying, "Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Flagstaff Police Department previously confirmed in a statement to ET that they were called to Garrison's residence in Arizona and found him dead. According to authorities, Garrison appeared to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Foul play is not suspected.

TMZ obtained the police report for the incident in which Janelle shared some troubling texts that Garrison sent a group of people who work with his family.

According to Janelle, Garrison wrote, "I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can't. I miss these days."

Janelle, who allegedly learned of the text message and was not in the group chain, alerted police and then texted Garrison herself. She claimed they had a brief conversation before she says he stopped responding. Janelle then contacted her other children to check on Garrison, and his younger brother, Gabriel Brown, volunteered to go see him. Gabriel found Garrison dead and contacted the authorities.

Kody's fractured relationship with his older children, specifically Garrison and Gabriel, was well-documented on TLC's Sister Wives. The polygamist accused his kids of not adhering to his rules during the COVID pandemic and of disrespecting his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown. Conversely, Kody's kids accused him of showing favoritism to Robyn over his other wives, their mothers.

ET spoke with Janelle and Christine Brown in November 2023 about Kody's estrangement from some of his family members. At the time, Janelle said that Kody wanted to have a better relationship with his kids.

"I think that's probably the goal, right? He will eventually figure out how to have a relationship with his children. I mean, I hope it will over time," she said.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

