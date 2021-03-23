SKIMS Launches Jacquard Collection of Luxe Loungewear

SKIMS fans, brace yourselves. There's a new launch from Kim Kardashian West's cult-favorite loungewear and shapewear brand. And if you thought the label was already good at making cute and comfortable staples, just wait until you see these.

By now, you've probably stocked up on all of SKIMS' best-selling pieces. The Cozy Collection has become a fan favorite for its ultra-soft staples -- which are worth sporting for a day of lounging or a weekend of errands -- while its sleek Silk Collection has become perfect for when you want to feel a little more dressed up. And of course, we don't need to tell you how good the shapewear is. But if you've become a tried-and-true fan and you're ready for more, prepare your closet for the SKIMS Jacquard Collection, which is filled with luxurious staples you'll want to wear 24/7.

Whether you're itching to host a stylish pajama party with a chic PJ set or you want some new, elevated pieces to incorporate into your wardrobe, SKIMS' latest launch is bound to have it. The new collection features a variety of items available from sizes XXS-4X that are worth adding to your sleepwear collection. But let's be real: You'll be wearing them for more than just sleeping.

Available in 4 different colors, you'll find everything from classic pajamas -- including a silky sleep pant and matching pajama shirt -- to a triangle bralette and robe featuring the jacquard SKIMS logo. And to complete the look, the beloved shapewear brand has sleep accessories like an eye mask and hair scrunchies to match.

Ready to start shopping? Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite picks from SKIMS' new Jacquard Collection below.

SKIMS Jacquard Button Up Sleep Top SKIMS SKIMS Jacquard Button Up Sleep Top Style this with the matching sleep pants or high waisted shorts to create a cute pajama ensemble. $62 AT SKIMS Buy Now

SKIMS Jacquard Sleep Short SKIMS SKIMS Jacquard Sleep Short Whether you wear this with the matching pajama top or triangle bralette -- or with a comfortable tank or tee -- you'll love wearing these all day long. $52 AT SKIMS Buy Now

SKIMS Jacquard Triangle Top SKIMS SKIMS Jacquard Triangle Top Wrap the long straps of this top around your waist for a cool, streetwear-inspired look. $42 AT SKIMS Buy Now

SKIMS Jacquard Sleep Pant SKIMS SKIMS Jacquard Sleep Pant Ready to switch out your sweatpants for something a little more sophisticated? Opt for some silk loungewear pieces like these. $72 AT SKIMS Buy Now

SKIMS Jacquard Long Robe SKIMS SKIMS Jacquard Long Robe SKIMS' long robe gets an update with the jacquard SKIMS logo. Wear this in the morning as you're getting ready for the day throw it over your shoulders when you're prepping for a night out. $128 AT SKIMS Buy Now

SKIMS Jacquard Eye Mask SKIMS SKIMS Jacquard Eye Mask You'll get the best night of sleep yet with this jacquard eye mask. $28 AT SKIMS Buy Now

SKIMS Jacquard Scrunchie SKIMS SKIMS Jacquard Scrunchie Keep your hair tame throughout the night with one of SKIMS' scrunchies. $12 AT SKIMS Buy Now

