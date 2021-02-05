Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Launches Silk Loungewear Collection

SKIMS is now offering silk loungewear! Kim Kardashian West's brand has dropped a luxurious silk collection just in time for Valentine's Day.

The new range includes six styles of silk pieces in four romantic shades -- honey, rose, sienna and cocoa. The SKIMS silk collection features a ruffled teddy, long slip dress, long robe, sleep shirt, sleep pants and shirtdress. Every piece is available in sizes XXS to 3X.

If you're wanting to upgrade your loungewear lineup or looking for designs that are sexy and comfortable, the silk collection is perfect for you. They would also be gorgeous gifts for the romantic holiday coming up. If you're still looking for Valentine's Day gifts, check out ET Style's ultimate Valentine's Day guide. We've gathered a ton of gift ideas, along with the best romantic movies to stream, heart-shaped jewelry, chocolates to indulge in, gorgeous lingerie, outfit ideas and more.

Shop the SKIMS silk collection below.

SKIMS Silk Long Sleep Slip SKIMS SKIMS Silk Long Sleep Slip A timeless silk slip dress with an open, H-strap back and thigh slit. $178 AT SKIMS Buy Now

SKIMS Silk Button Up Night Dress SKIMS SKIMS Silk Button Up Night Dress Throw on this silk button-down shirtdress for lounging or sleeping. $178 AT SKIMS Buy Now

SKIMS Silk Teddy SKIMS SKIMS Silk Teddy For something flirty, opt for this gorgeous teddy with ruffle detail. $118 AT SKIMS Buy Now

SKIMS Silk Sleep Robe SKIMS SKIMS Silk Sleep Robe Invest in a luxurious silk robe. It'll instantly become a staple in your wardrobe. $258 AT SKIMS Buy Now

SKIMS Silk Button Up Shirt SKIMS SKIMS Silk Button Up Shirt A classic pajama shirt to wear with the matching pant or style with your favorite leggings. $138 AT SKIMS Buy Now

SKIMS Silk Sleep Pant SKIMS SKIMS Silk Sleep Pant Complete the silk pajama look with these super soft pants. $138 AT SKIMS Buy Now

