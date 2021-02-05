Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Launches Silk Loungewear Collection
SKIMS is now offering silk loungewear! Kim Kardashian West's brand has dropped a luxurious silk collection just in time for Valentine's Day.
The new range includes six styles of silk pieces in four romantic shades -- honey, rose, sienna and cocoa. The SKIMS silk collection features a ruffled teddy, long slip dress, long robe, sleep shirt, sleep pants and shirtdress. Every piece is available in sizes XXS to 3X.
If you're wanting to upgrade your loungewear lineup or looking for designs that are sexy and comfortable, the silk collection is perfect for you. They would also be gorgeous gifts for the romantic holiday coming up. If you're still looking for Valentine's Day gifts, check out ET Style's ultimate Valentine's Day guide. We've gathered a ton of gift ideas, along with the best romantic movies to stream, heart-shaped jewelry, chocolates to indulge in, gorgeous lingerie, outfit ideas and more.
Shop the SKIMS silk collection below.
