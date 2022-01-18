Shopping

SKIMS Partners with Team USA for a 2022 Winter Olympics Collection -- Get a Sneak Peek

By Wesley Horvath‍
SKIMS For Team USA Collection
SKIMS

Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS has done it again -- the fashion brand has introduced another unique collection for this year's Olympic events. The SKIMS for Team USA Collection includes an assortment of athletic apparel, sleepwear and loungewear to celebrate the 2022 Winter Olympics and the Paralympic Games.

Similar to the SKIMS Tokyo 2020 Olympic Collection, the brand has partnered with Team USA to create official apparel for female athletes competing in this year's Olympic events. The Olympics-themed collection hasn't officially debuted on the brand's website, but the collection has already scored a perfect 10/10 from athletes like gold medalist snowboarder Chloe Kim and Olympic bobsledder Aja Evans, who teased us with some of the looks on the collection's page.

For the SKIMS for Team USA Collection, six female athletes don the SKIMS-designed official Team USA loungewear. In our opinion, all the official Team USA merch looks super comfortable and lightweight. And while the SKIMS for Team USA Collection probably won't help you win a gold medal anytime soon, you can channel your favorite athlete's go-to athleisure look by signing up for the limited-edition collection's waitlist

The SKIMS for Team USA Collection officially debuts on Jan. 25, so you have some time to make room in your closet for all the Olympics-inspired looks. The Team USA Collection follows another one of SKIMS' recent launches: the Faux Leather Collection. If you simply can't wait until the 25th, you can browse the SKIMS loungewear and shapewear that's currently available. 

While you wait for the next SKIMS collection to drop, ET put together a short round-up of our favorite SKIMS looks that we think you might like to add to your shopping cart. Check back to shop the SKIMS for Team USA Collection next week. 

Cozy Knit Zip Up Hoodie in Dusk
Cozy Knit Zip Up Hoodie in Dusk
SKIMS
Cozy Knit Zip Up Hoodie in Dusk
The title of this zip-up hoodie doesn't lie -- it look really cozy. Made from boucle yarn, this hoodie looks like it was made to be warn during an all-night movie marathon. 
$78
Sculpting Bodysuit Mid Thigh With Open Gusset in Oxide
Sculpting Bodysuit Mid Thigh With Open Gusset in Oxide
SKIMS
Sculpting Bodysuit Mid Thigh With Open Gusset in Oxide
A good sculpting shapewear is the building block of any iconic outfit. And, this mid-thigh length sculpting bodysuit is ideal for layering. Wear it under a skin-tight dress, or under a pair of jeans and open button-up blouse. 
$68
Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress in Peach
Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress in Peach
SKIMS
Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress in Peach
It might still be winter where you live, but we think longline slip dresses can be dressed up or down for any season. 
$78
Cozy Knit Unisex Onesie in Juniper
Cozy Knit Unisex Onesie in Juniper
SKIMS
Cozy Knit Unisex Onesie in Juniper
The cozy onesie has an oversized fit, which makes it perfect for lounging around in on your days off. We can't decide if we want to wear this onesie all day or if we want to make it our new favorite pajamas. Maybe we'll go with both. 
$128
Cotton Rib Legging in Kyanite
Cotton Rib Legging in Kyanite
SKIMS
Cotton Rib Legging in Kyanite
These lightweight leggings are made from breathable fabric, so you don't have to worry about overheating during your workouts. 
$52

