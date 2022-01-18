Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS has done it again -- the fashion brand has introduced another unique collection for this year's Olympic events. The SKIMS for Team USA Collection includes an assortment of athletic apparel, sleepwear and loungewear to celebrate the 2022 Winter Olympics and the Paralympic Games.

Similar to the SKIMS Tokyo 2020 Olympic Collection, the brand has partnered with Team USA to create official apparel for female athletes competing in this year's Olympic events. The Olympics-themed collection hasn't officially debuted on the brand's website, but the collection has already scored a perfect 10/10 from athletes like gold medalist snowboarder Chloe Kim and Olympic bobsledder Aja Evans, who teased us with some of the looks on the collection's page.



For the SKIMS for Team USA Collection, six female athletes don the SKIMS-designed official Team USA loungewear. In our opinion, all the official Team USA merch looks super comfortable and lightweight. And while the SKIMS for Team USA Collection probably won't help you win a gold medal anytime soon, you can channel your favorite athlete's go-to athleisure look by signing up for the limited-edition collection's waitlist.

The SKIMS for Team USA Collection officially debuts on Jan. 25, so you have some time to make room in your closet for all the Olympics-inspired looks. The Team USA Collection follows another one of SKIMS' recent launches: the Faux Leather Collection. If you simply can't wait until the 25th, you can browse the SKIMS loungewear and shapewear that's currently available.

While you wait for the next SKIMS collection to drop, ET put together a short round-up of our favorite SKIMS looks that we think you might like to add to your shopping cart. Check back to shop the SKIMS for Team USA Collection next week.

Cozy Knit Unisex Onesie in Juniper SKIMS Cozy Knit Unisex Onesie in Juniper The cozy onesie has an oversized fit, which makes it perfect for lounging around in on your days off. We can't decide if we want to wear this onesie all day or if we want to make it our new favorite pajamas. Maybe we'll go with both. $128 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

SKIMS Launches Faux Leather Collection

Suni Lee Launches New Activewear Collection with PrettyLittleThing

The Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok

The Peloton x Adidas Collection Is Here to Help You Work Out in Style

The Best Deals from Lululemon's Sale: Leggings, Joggers, and More