Former So You Think You Can Dance contestant Korra Obidi is sharing the aftermath of a terrifying incident she says she experienced in the United Kingdom.

"Currently in an ambulance to the hospital, there was a knife, acid attack on me in the UK in the middle of a live stream," she captioned an Instagram video on Thursday. "There's been a lot of hate in the past but this physical assault is a wake up call."

In the clip, a horrified Obidi can be seen saying that her "face is burning" while asking for a bottle of Coca Cola to "neutralize the acid." Later, a male voice off camera can be heard saying, "The knife is still here on the premises." The video cuts to a close-up shot of a yellow knife lying on the ground. Then, Obidi can be seen receiving assistance from what appears to be a pair of uniformed officials as they help wash her eyes out and apply an aerosol spray to her back.

In her caption, Obidi included a description of her alleged attacker while asking followers with any information to reach out to her management team.

Obidi later took to the comments section of her post to share an update.

"Guys I’m in the hospital," she wrote. "Safety with travel is no longer a luxury but necessity. The acid was salicylic and I was lucky. Love you guys."

On Friday, Obidi shared a second video to shut down any speculation that the alleged incident was fabricated for publicity.

"I understand that there are a lot of artists who have in the past tried to create scenarios like this for clout chasing, but I promise you I'm not one of them," she said. "I don't need that kind of clout, it's not that deep for me. I just want to sing and dance and love on people."

The Nigerian-born performer continued to highlight her injuries on camera, including a cut on her leg, tearfully admitting that she was "really frazzled" and "still shaking."

"I escaped with the best possible scenario, guys," she said. "Look at my face, this is not good. I had a whole bottle of salicylic acid on my face. I escaped with holding on to the knife, so a few bruises and this scar from a stab."

She added, "I'm grateful to God that it didn't get worse than this."

Obidi showed off her belly dancing talents on So You Think You Can Dance in 2019 when she was heavily pregnant.

Today, the artist is promoting the release of her new song, "Outsider."

