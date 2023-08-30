Sofía Vergara and Heidi Klum love a twinning moment! The America's Got Talent judges are known for accidentally matching one another with their live looks.

During Tuesday's show, the two stars did it again in zebra-printed styles. Vergara, 51, wore a black and white zebra-striped halter jumpsuit while Klum, 50, rocked a strapless sequin dress with green and red and black and white zebra stripes.

"We're always twinning, but you think that we planned this and we don't. It just happens… We're like, connected, we're like twins," Vergara tells ET's Cassie DiLaura. "We try to have fun together."

Klum also tells ET that when the pair go out together they tend to have a "dress up theme."

"When Sofia goes into the restaurant, it's on another level," Klum says of the Modern Family star, telling her friend, "Remember when the guys walked into each other and all the tray, everything literally, all the food fell on the floor?"

Vergara clarifies to her model pal, "It was not only me walking, you were behind me."

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

The co-stars have been having fun together in the wake of Vergara's divorce news from ex Joe Manganiello. In fact, Vergara made a joke about being "single" during Tuesday's live show after stand-up comedian Ahren Belisle hit on her during his act. Fellow judges Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel laughed off the moment.

As ET previously reported, Manganiello filed for divorce in July after seven years of marriage, confirming that the former couple had a prenuptial agreement in place when they tied the knot in 2015. In court documents obtained by ET on Aug. 1, Troy Christiansen, a lawyer for Vergara, submitted her own divorce response, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce.

Vergara and Manganiello's relationship began in 2014 after her engagement to businessman Nick Loeb ended.

Shortly thereafter, the True Blood actor got Vergara's phone number from her Modern Family co-star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and flew to New Orleans to take her out on a date. They went on to get engaged after six months together. Vergara, 51, and Manganiello, 46, officially became husband and wife on November 22, 2015.

Last month, the exes gave a joint statement to Page Six, confirming their split, saying, "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Meanwhile, a source previously told ET that "Sofia and Joe have been living separate lives."

"They have been spending time apart and focusing on themselves, their careers, and their loved ones," the source said. "Sofia has been giving her all to her new beauty brand, toty, and is very involved and excited about it. She hosted an event to celebrate the launch towards the end of June at her home in Los Angeles, and Joe was not there. She did still have a framed photo of the two of them kissing set up in a room in her home."

As for Klum, she has been married to her husband, Tom Kaulitz, since 2019.

The season 18 competition of America's Got Talent continues with a live results show on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

