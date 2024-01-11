Don’t mess with Sofia Vergara!

In a recent episode of the popular Spanish talk show El Hormiguero, Vergara confronted host Pablo Motos after he made fun of her accent.

The 51-year-old actress was a guest on the show to discuss her upcoming Netflix series, Griselda, but the conversation took an unexpected turn when Motos interrupted her as she talked about her time on the award-winning sitcom Modern Family. Mocking her accent, Motos asked, "How do you say modern family?"

Not one to back down, Vergara responded with quick wit, saying, "I say it wrong? Oh, because you speak better English than me? Ah."

Attempting to salvage the situation, Motos started speaking again, but he was once again interrupted by the America's Got Talent judge, who fired back with a question of her own, "How many Emmy nominations do you have in the United States? How many times did they nominate you at the Golden Globes?"

Vergara, a four-time Emmy nominee and four-time Golden Globe nominee, made a powerful statement, highlighting her achievements in the entertainment industry.

Ahead of her highly-anticipated debut as the Colombian drug lord in Netflix's upcoming miniseries, Griselda, Vergara spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner about her wild transformation into the infamous "Cocaine Godmother."

Vergara describes Griselda as "a complex person."

"There are so many nuances to explore in terms of who she was as a drug lord and, of course, as a woman, as a mother," she explained. "She was someone who did whatever it took to protect her family."

She added, "I really wanted to explore that from the point of view of, you know, of her being one of the only women in history to have gone as far as she did."

With the help of some really good makeup and a curly, brown wig that resembles Blanco's signature hairstyle, Vergara was able to successfully transform into the drug kingpin and step away from the shadow of her beloved Modern Family character.

"I wanted no one to think of me or my last role," Vergara noted. "I wanted to get inside her head and really understand her mentality."

Griselda is a six-episode fictionalized dramatization that dives deep into how Blanco created one of the most powerful cartels in history. It also stars Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Vanessa Ferlito, and includes a special guest appearance from Colombian star Karol G.

On Tuesday evening, Vergara and the rest of the cast attended the Griselda premiere in Madrid, Spain. The actress looked radiant in a black off-the-shoulder dress.

Griselda premieres Jan. 25 on Netflix.

