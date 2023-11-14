December is almost here, and with it comes the holiday shopping season. If you are looking for unique gifts to give loved ones or treat yourself to this year, the latest creation from Solo Stove will absolutely melt hearts. Introducing the Cinder, Solo Stove's first-ever fire pit that can be used indoors.

Cinder Tabletop Bowl Solo Stove Cinder Tabletop Bowl Bring all the magic of a fire right to your table. Making s'mores from the comfort of your living room is easier than ever with the all-new Cinder from Solo Stove. $50 Shop Now

Launched today, the Cinder is Solo Stove's smallest fire feature, adorably tabletop sized and easily portable to bring a festive fire with you to any gathering this holiday season. Gone are the days of needing a bonfire to make the best s'mores. Now you can bring the charm and comfort of a flickering flame to any setting, indoors or out.

Made from a natural bamboo base and a concrete vessel, the Cinder Tabletop Bowl is small but most definitely mighty. Weighing in at just five pounds, Solo Stove's newest product provides 3,000 BTUs of radiant warmth and a three hour burn time per gel fuel canister.

For cozy warmth outdoors, Solo Stove's double-walled stainless steel fire pits are all on sale for their lowest prices of the year right now. During the Solo Stove Black Friday Sale, you can save up to $100 on the company’s popular models that allow for a virtually smoke-free fire. Ahead, shop all the best Black Friday Solo Stove deals on backyard fire pits to share with friends, family and neighbors.

Solo Stove Yukon Fire Pit Solo Stove Solo Stove Yukon Fire Pit Every dad with a backyard could use a giant fire pit, and the Yukon burns wood so efficiently that only ultra-fine ash will remain (meaning cleanup is a breeze). In other words, this will be the perfect gift for your father. $500 $400 Shop Now

Solo Stove Mesa Solo Stove Solo Stove Mesa With Solo Stove's new Mesa fire pit, anyone can easily enjoy a smokeless fire right on their table. Available in 6 colors, the fire pit is just under 7″ tall and just over 5″ wide. $90 $80 Shop Now

Solo Stove Titan Solo Stove Solo Stove Titan The Solo Stove Titan is a natural convection inverted downgas gasifier camp stove. This kit comes with the pot, alcohol burner and accessory kit. This camping stove can cook for two to four people and only weighs 16.5 ounces. The Solo Stove has more efficient burn, which means you'll use much less wood compared to an open campfire. $90 $80 Shop Now

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 Solo Stove Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 Perfectly sized for every adventure, the Solo Stove Ranger is the brand's most portable smokeless fire pit so you can easily light up a smokeless fire anywhere life takes you. $230 $200 Shop Now

The Solo Stove Black Friday deals include backyard bundles, which include a top-rated fire pit and tons of accessories such as removable ash pans for quick and easy cleanup. Bonfire shields, stands, lids and protective shelters are also packaged together for the ultimate fire pit experience.

Ranger Backyard Bundle 2.0 Solo Stove Ranger Backyard Bundle 2.0 Meet the most portable fire pit. This bundle comes with a shield to keep pops and embers from escaping, a lid for to place over a cooled fire to keep ash contained, and a stand to protect the surfaces you love no matter where you take your flames. $465 $320 Shop Now

Bonfire Backyard Bundle 2.0 Solo Stove Bonfire Backyard Bundle 2.0 You don't need a special tool to clean your fire pit. Bonfire’s new, removable ash pan rests under the removable base plate, catching all that fine ash in one place. $625 $500 Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT: