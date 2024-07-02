Sophie Turner and boyfriend Peregrine Pearson are no longer hiding their relationship.

On Saturday, June 29, the Game of Thrones actress, 28, was photographed hanging out with her aristocratic boyfriend at a polo match held at his family's estate in West Sussex, England. The pair -- who have been together since October 2023 -- were seen picnicking with friends throughout the day.

At one point, Turner was adorably carried around by her boyfriend of less than a year as he gave her a piggyback ride during the polo match's halftime. All signs point to the couple becoming increasingly comfortable with public appearances, especially after she recently tagged him in an Instagram post for the first time.

Over the weekend, the couple kept it casual as they enjoyed an afternoon outdoors. Turner opted for jeans, a green-checkered top, black sunglasses and sandals, while Pearson sported a gray T-shirt and black shorts.

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Person on June 29 in England - Splash News

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson on Saturday, June 29, in West Sussex, England - Splash News

On Monday, the Joan actress seemingly hard-launched her relationship with Pearson, 29, on social media, sharing a June photo dump in which she tagged the British millionaire.

In the photo, Turner is wearing the same outfit that she donned for Saturday's festivities, sitting down on a blanket in a field of yellow flowers and adding Pearson's account for photo credit in the corner of the pic.

Pearson is the heir to the Cowdray Estate and will become the 5th Viscount Cowdray after his father's death. In the British nobility system, a Viscount is ranked above a baron but below an earl, marquess and duke.

Turner is currently in the midst of a divorce from Jonas Brothers band member Joe Jonas. The two tied the knot in 2019 and Jonas filed for divorce in September 2023. The former couple share two daughters, 3-year-old Willa and 1-year-old Delphine. Both children celebrate their birthdays in July.

Peregrine Pearson and Sophie Turner attend Stanley Zhu's Year of Dragon Celebration at Dixie Queen on Feb. 10, 2024 - Dave Benett/Getty Images for Stanley Zhu

For his own part, Pearson previously dated King Charles' goddaughter, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark. They also split in September 2023, just weeks before Turner and Pearson were photographed locking lips in Paris, France.

While the Do Revenge actress and her ex got off to a tumultuous start with their split, the exes have kept things amicable in recent months as they have each branched out with their own respective new relationships. Jonas was spotted in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with model Stormi Bree near the start of the new year. However, a source told ET in June that they "are no longer together."

More recently, the singer was spotted with actress Laila Abdallah in Greece. In photos from mid-June, Jonas and Abdallah, 28, were spotted hugging and holding hands as they affectionately played in the water.

Amid their ongoing divorce proceedings, Turner has been "inseparable" from Pearson, a source told ET, adding of the actress, "It seems like she has definitely moved on from all the drama with Joe."

The source continued, "Sophie and Perry are definitely not trying to hide. She seemed happy for everyone to know there's a new man in her life."

