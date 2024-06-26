Sophie Turner is trying on a new look, or 10. The 28-year-old British actress stars in the first teaser trailer for the series, Joan, where she plays the real-life jewel thief Joan Hannington.

Turner posted the first look in the bold role on her Instagram, writing, "Here she comes 💎 #Joan."

Set to The Platters' song, "The Great Pretender," Turner's Joan is seen alternating between a series of wigs and looks as she attempts to evade the police.

The ITV series follows the jewel thief, who is also a mother, as she attempts to get her daughter back from social services.

Sophie Turner plays Joan Hannington in the new ITV and CW show, 'Joan.' - ITV

As Joan's appearance transforms, the words, "Mother, Lover, Liar, Thief" flash up.

Joan is set to air on ITV in September. The project is significant as Turner filmed it back in September 2023 as Joe Jonas was filing for divorce. Turner, who shares daughters Willa, 4, and Delphine, almost 2, with Jonas, previously opened up about being "contracted to be on set" with Joan as her split news went public.

"Those were the worst few days of my life," Turner told British Vogue in May. "My kids were in the States and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out."

Turner credited the cast and crew of Joan with helping her through the difficult time. "They were my emotional support people, my family," she said. "I really don't know what I would have done without them."

She also said the challenging role helped her to work through her feelings surrounding her breakup.

"I'm not very good at processing my emotions. I lock them away and then they'll bubble up in years to come in some form of depression or anxiety," she told the magazine. "With this role, I was actually able to process those feelings."

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner attend Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. - Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Joan comes to ITV in September and to The CW in America in the fall.

