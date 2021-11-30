Sophie Turner's favorite skincare face mask is available at Amazon's Cyber Week Deals. The Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme De-Tox Hydrator is now on Amazon for $40. The cooling gel mask is made to help soothe and hydrate the skin whenever it's feeling dry or irritated.

The actress shared the face mask while breaking down her at-home beauty routine during quarantine with celebrity hairstylist Christian Wood on Instagram.

"You leave it in your fridge all day, and then it's so nice and cold and refreshing. It has aloe in it, so after like being in the sun or whatever you can just put it on and it's just so calming and soothing. You can use it either two to three times a week or everyday, so I use it every night and I leave it on overnight and it's super hydrating," she says in the video.

Turner isn't the only celebrity fan of Peter Thomas Roth. Margot Robbie revealed she "can't live without" the Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads, which are also available at Amazon's Cyber Week Deals.

