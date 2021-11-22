Shopping

Sophie Turner's Detox Gel Face Mask Is Nearly 50% Off at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

By ETonline Staff
Sophie Turner's favorite skincare face mask is available at Amazon's Early Black Friday Deals. The Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme De-Tox Hydrator is now on Amazon for $30. The cooling gel mask is made to help soothe and hydrate the skin whenever it's feeling dry or irritated. 

The actress shared the face mask while breaking down her at-home beauty routine during quarantine with celebrity hairstylist Christian Wood on Instagram. 

"You leave it in your fridge all day, and then it's so nice and cold and refreshing. It has aloe in it, so after like being in the sun or whatever you can just put it on and it's just so calming and soothing. You can use it either two to three times a week or everyday, so I use it every night and I leave it on overnight and it's super hydrating," she says in the video. 

Turner isn't the only celebrity fan of Peter Thomas Roth. Margot Robbie revealed she "can't live without" the Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads, which are also available at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme De-Tox Hydrator
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme De-Tox Hydrator
The Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask has a cooling effect on the skin, while helping to nourish, soothe and hydrate the skin, according to the website.
$55 $30

If you're looking for more celebrity-approved products on sale for Amazon's Early Black Friday Deals, be sure to check out Kyle Richards' 24K Gold eye patchesMeghan Markle's eyelash serumKendall Jenner's go-to Mario Badescu facial spray and Lizzo's fave leggings and face oilJennifer Lopez's Adidas sneakers, and so many more.

More Peter Thomas Roth Products:

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Cloud Cream Cleanser
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Cloud Cream Cleanser
A hydrating face wash with Hyaluronic Acid. 
$30$18
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-gel Eye Patches
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-gel Eye Patches
$55$36
Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads
Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads
These facial treatment and cleansing pads have 2% salicylic acid and 10% glycolic acid complex to help clear up breakouts and congestion, while reducing the look of pores, fine lines and uneven skin tone, stated on the website. 
$46

