Sophie Turner's favorite skincare face mask is on sale at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul. The Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme De-Tox Hydrator is now 16% for $46 (regularly $55). The cooling gel mask is made to help soothe and hydrate the skin whenever it's feeling dry or irritated.

The actress shared the face mask while breaking down her at-home beauty routine during quarantine with celebrity hairstylist Christian Wood on Instagram.

"You leave it in your fridge all day, and then it's so nice and cold and refreshing. It has aloe in it, so after like being in the sun or whatever you can just put it on and it's just so calming and soothing. You can use it either two to three times a week or everyday, so I use it every night and I leave it on overnight and it's super hydrating," she says in the video.

Turner isn't the only celebrity fan of Peter Thomas Roth. Margot Robbie revealed she "can't live without" the Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads, which are also available at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul.

If you're looking for more celebrity-approved products on sale for Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul, be sure to check out Kyle Richards' 24K Gold eye patches, Meghan Markle's eyelash serum, Kendall Jenner's go-to Mario Badescu facial spray and Lizzo's fave leggings and face oil, Jennifer Lopez's Adidas sneakers, and so many more.

Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul deals have just started with fall's biggest sale event thus far. The sale is packed with savings across categories, including beauty products, leggings, shoes, handbags, jewelry, Amazon devices, dresses, kitchen appliances and travel gear.

