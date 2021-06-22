Sophie Turner's favorite skincare face mask is on sale for Amazon Prime Day. The Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme De-Tox Hydrator is now 30% for $39 (regularly $55). The cooling gel mask is made to help soothe and hydrate the skin whenever it's feeling dry or irritated.

The actress shared the face mask while breaking down her at-home beauty routine during quarantine with celebrity hairstylist Christian Wood on Instagram.

"You leave it in your fridge all day, and then it's so nice and cold and refreshing. It has aloe in it, so after like being in the sun or whatever you can just put it on and it's just so calming and soothing. You can use it either two to three times a week or everyday, so I use it every night and I leave it on overnight and it's super hydrating," she says in the video.

Turner isn't the only celebrity fan of Peter Thomas Roth. Margot Robbie revealed she "can't live without" the Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads, which are also 30% off for Prime Day.

If you're looking for more celebrity-approved products on sale for Prime Day, be sure to check out Kendall Jenner's go-to Mario Badescu facial spray and tie-dye cropped cardigan, Lizzo's fave leggings and face oil, Jennifer Lopez's Adidas sneakers, Jennifer Garner's KitchenAid hand mixer and so many more.

Amazon Prime Day deals have just started with summer's biggest sale event, which will go on until June 22. The sale is packed with savings across categories, including beauty products, leggings, shoes, handbags, jewelry, Amazon devices, dresses, kitchen appliances and travel gear.

