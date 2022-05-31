Sophie Turner's favorite skincare face mask is on sale at Dermstore's Summer Sale event. The Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme De-Tox Hydrator is made to help soothe and hydrate the skin whenever it's feeling dry or irritated. Now through June 1, the cooling gel mask is 20% off with code SUN.

The actress shared the face mask while breaking down her at-home beauty routine during quarantine with celebrity hairstylist Christian Wood on Instagram.

"You leave it in your fridge all day, and then it's so nice and cold and refreshing. It has aloe in it, so after like being in the sun or whatever you can just put it on and it's just so calming and soothing. You can use it either two to three times a week or everyday, so I use it every night and I leave it on overnight and it's super hydrating," she says in the video.

If you're looking for more celebrity-approved products on sale at Dermstore's Summer Sale event, we've rounded up all the best deals still available after Memorial Day.

