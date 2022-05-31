Shopping

Sophie Turner's Hydrating Face Mask Is 20% Off at Dermstore Today

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
sophie turner peter thomas roth prime day 1280
Rich Fury/Getty Images, Amazon

Sophie Turner's favorite skincare face mask is on sale at Dermstore's Summer Sale event. The Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme De-Tox Hydrator is made to help soothe and hydrate the skin whenever it's feeling dry or irritated. Now through June 1, the cooling gel mask is 20% off with code SUN

The actress shared the face mask while breaking down her at-home beauty routine during quarantine with celebrity hairstylist Christian Wood on Instagram. 

"You leave it in your fridge all day, and then it's so nice and cold and refreshing. It has aloe in it, so after like being in the sun or whatever you can just put it on and it's just so calming and soothing. You can use it either two to three times a week or everyday, so I use it every night and I leave it on overnight and it's super hydrating," she says in the video. 

Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme De-Tox Hydrator
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme De-Tox Hydrator
Amazon
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme De-Tox Hydrator

The Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask has a cooling effect on the skin, while helping to nourish, soothe and hydrate the skin, according to the website.

$55 $44

If you're looking for more celebrity-approved products on sale at Dermstore's Summer Sale event, we've rounded up all the best deals still available after Memorial Day. 

More Peter Thomas Roth Products:

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-gel Eye Patches
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-gel Eye Patches
Walmart
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-gel Eye Patches
$55$44
WITH CODE SUN
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Cloud Cream Cleanser
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Cloud Cream Cleanser
Amazon
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Cloud Cream Cleanser

A hydrating face wash with Hyaluronic Acid. 

$30$24
WITH CODE SUN
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer
Dermstore
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer

Drench your skin with endless moisture. Peter Thomas Roth's 30% hyaluronic acid cream provides skin with intense hydration that lasts up to 72 hours.

 

$52$42
WITH CODE SUN
Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads
Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads
Amazon
Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads

These facial treatment and cleansing pads have 2% salicylic acid and 10% glycolic acid complex to help clear up breakouts and congestion, while reducing the look of pores, fine lines and uneven skin tone, stated on the website. 

$46$36
WITH CODE SUN

RELATED CONTENT:

The 25 Best Memorial Day Beauty Sales You Can Still Shop Today: Sephora, Pattern Beauty, Biossance and More

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Memorial Day Sale: Save Up to 50%

Sephora Memorial Day Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Must-Have Beauty Items

Friends of Glossier Summer Sale: Save on the Best Beauty Sets & More

Kosas Memorial Day Sale: Bundle and Save Up to 60% on Beauty Sets

The Best Beauty Products Under $35 at Amazon for Summer 2022

Kyle Richards' 24K Gold Eye Patches Are on Sale at Amazon

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color

Lizzo's Favorite Sunday Riley Face Oil is on Sale at Amazon

Jennifer Lopez's Adidas Sneakers Are On Sale At Amazon

Margot Robbie's Skincare Staple Is On Sale at Amazon