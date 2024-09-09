Shop
Sorel Sandals Are Up to 40% Off Right Now — Shop the Most Comfortable Styles for Stepping into Fall

By ETonline Staff
Updated: 9:57 AM PDT, September 9, 2024

Treat yourself to comfortable footwear with the best deals on Sorel sandals.

It’s the start of September, but summer's not over yet! Putting together the perfect summer-to-fall transitional wardrobe can be tricky. When choosing an outfit for in-between weather, pairing your favorite jeans with a reliable pair of sandals can feel like heaven, especially when they double as stylish walking shoes and elevate your outfit.

If you're looking for a new pair of sandals, Sorel has major end-of-season savings on the ultimate selection for stepping into fall. Until Septemebr 30, Sorel's sale is filled with so many fall-friendly styles. You can save up to 40% on dozens of best-selling sandals, slides, and wedges to complete all your looks.

Known for their winter boots that keep your feet warm, protected and dry like no other, Sorel also makes sandals that not only blend fashion and function, but are also built to last. From the Kinetic Impact Y-Strap wedge sandal with cushioning that goes for miles and miles to the Viibe Slide that features a molded footbed to keep you comfortable all day long, Sorel shoes will help you step through the early days of fall like a pro.

Below, we've rounded up the best Sorel sandal deals to shop today.

The Best Sorel Sandal Deals to Shop Now

Ona Streetworks Fisherman Mid Sandal

Ona Streetworks Fisherman Mid Sandal

Croc details, a rugged rubber sole and classic fisherman sandal silhouette all come together to make this uniquely stylish shoe.

$130 $84

Sorel Kinetic Impact Slingback Heel Sandal

Sorel Kinetic Impact Slingback Heel Sandal

Sorel's Kinetic Impact Slingback Heel Sandal has hook-and-eye closures and a hefty, shock-absorbing molded base. The sporty style is refined enough to make them wearable with denim or dresses. Reviews say they are like walking on clouds and provide all-day comfort.

$145 $87

Sorel Kinetic Impact Y-Strap High Wedge Sandal

Sorel Kinetic Impact Y-Strap High Wedge Sandal

With its bold design, this Sorel wedge sandal features a unique scalloped sole that not only enhances its lightweight feel but also offers superior comfort and style.

$135 $81

Dayspring Ankle Strap Platform Sandal

Dayspring Ankle Strap Platform Sandal

This '90s-inspired sandal has a classic platform silhouette with a springy step and lightweight feel for all-day comfort.

$130 $78

Caribou Women's Clog

Caribou Women's Clog

Drawing inspiration from the silhouette of a boot, these lightweight clogs are crafted for both indoor and outdoor wear.

$80 $60

Viibe Crisscross Slide Flat Sandal

Viibe Crisscross Slide Flat Sandal

From the pool to the grocery store, these slides have buttery soft leather straps and a molded footbed to keep you comfortable.

$120 $72

Tags: