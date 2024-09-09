It’s the start of September, but summer's not over yet! Putting together the perfect summer-to-fall transitional wardrobe can be tricky. When choosing an outfit for in-between weather, pairing your favorite jeans with a reliable pair of sandals can feel like heaven, especially when they double as stylish walking shoes and elevate your outfit.

If you're looking for a new pair of sandals, Sorel has major end-of-season savings on the ultimate selection for stepping into fall. Until Septemebr 30, Sorel's sale is filled with so many fall-friendly styles. You can save up to 40% on dozens of best-selling sandals, slides, and wedges to complete all your looks.

Shop the Sorel Sale

Known for their winter boots that keep your feet warm, protected and dry like no other, Sorel also makes sandals that not only blend fashion and function, but are also built to last. From the Kinetic Impact Y-Strap wedge sandal with cushioning that goes for miles and miles to the Viibe Slide that features a molded footbed to keep you comfortable all day long, Sorel shoes will help you step through the early days of fall like a pro.

Below, we've rounded up the best Sorel sandal deals to shop today.

The Best Sorel Sandal Deals to Shop Now

