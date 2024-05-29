Southern Charm alum Kathryn Dennis made her first return to social media on Wednesday after she was arrested last week on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Dennis, 32, took to her Instagram Stories to share a message expressing the importance of appreciating life and not taking it for granted.

"You can literally be here today and gone tomorrow," the message -- which she reposted from another page -- read. "Be grateful, be humble, be appreciative, be kind, be loving."

Dennis was taken into custody on May 20, after the reality star was stopped by the Goose Creek Police Department in Berkeley, South Carolina, just after 10 p.m. local time. According to a police report obtained by ET, she was issued a traffic ticket.

The charges against Dennis stem from transporting alcohol that had been opened, according to the police report. Upon stopping her vehicle, one of the responding officers noted that she was "possibly impaired," while another officer reported observing "glossy eyes and an odor of alcohol" emanating from her. Subsequently, Dennis was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Dennis is mandated to appear in court on June 4 following her arrest.

In footage obtained by ET last week, from the Goose Creek Police Department, Dennis -- who left Southern Charm after eight seasons in January 2023 -- got emotional and distraught after she was taken into custody, and lashed out verbally against the police officers who arrested her, as well as her ex, Thomas Ravenel.

In the video, Dennis claims, "I don't understand why I'm being arrested, though. Genuinely, no... This is crazy. Like, honestly, because I'm on a TV show, it is, like, a thing."

"I was in a horrible car accident and now I'm being arrested? What? This is crazy!" Dennis later states, before expressing disdain for her ex, for reasons that remain unclear. "You know what? Thomas, thank you. I'm so thankful you're my baby daddy, 'cause you've ruined my life. Thanks."

Dennis and 61-year-old Ravenel share two children -- 10-year-old daughter Kensington and 8-year-old son Saint.

The pair sparked a romance in 2013, when she was a university student and he was running for the U.S. Senate. Their tumultuous on-and-off relationship came to an end in 2016, but was followed by contentious custody disagreements and social media feuds.

In the video from the night of the arrest -- after slamming the cops for their treatment of her and her dog, and repeatedly yelling at them -- Dennis regained composure and spoke with officers again, to express remorse for her outbursts.

"I just want to say I'm sorry for any way I acted toward you, because it wasn't in any way personal," Dennis says. "I'm just upset because I know what this means for me."

"I just wanted to say I'm sorry, because I don't want you to think I'm a bad person," she adds. "I'm not a bad person! I promise."

Dennis opened up to ET during 2019 BravoCon and got candid about finally reaching a custody agreement with Ravenel and how co-parenting their two kids had been thus far.

"Honestly, co-parenting has been really great for both of us," Dennis confessed. "The situation we're in, it's working for him, it's working for me, and that's all I can hope for. Things are moving forward -- and this is probably the first time I've been able to say that in a long time -- and I'm really happy about it."

