Spanx End of Season Sale is Here: Save 50% on Leggings, Activewear, Jeans and More

By Dale Arden Chong‍
In a world where sweatpants, hoodies, leggings, and bralettes dominate your day-to-day wardrobe, one thing is for sure: You can never have too many comfortable staples or loungewear. And let's be honest -- one of the best ways to kick off the new year is with a new wardrobe. 

If you're looking for comfortable staples to keep in your regular rotation that also happen to be sleek and stylish, your timing couldn't be any better. After all, the Spanx End of Season sale is officially here. From now until Jan. 11, the brand is offering an additional 30% off all of its sale styles with code SALE. This means you can get some Spanx pieces at a 50% discount. And naturally, the Spanx sale includes some fan-favorites, including sleek leggings, shapewear, and bras that are already selling out. 

Celebs including Kourtney Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon, and Chrishell Stause have been spotted in Spanx's Booty Boost Active Leggings while Lizzo and Kelly Clarkson have opted for the Faux Leather version. That said, whether you're lounging at home in a pair of classic black leggings or stepping out of the house in a classic camisole tank top and a jacket, you'll find just what you need in Spanx's epic sale. And if you're hoping to build a wardrobe for when getting dressed requires more than your everyday basics, the shapewear brand's sale has faux-leather leggings and skirts worth adding to your closet, too.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite pieces from the Spanx End of Season Sale. 

Booty Boost Active Marbled 7/8 Leggings
Booty Boost® Active Marbled 7/8 Leggings
Spanx
Booty Boost Active Marbled 7/8 Leggings
Kourtney Kardashian's favorite booty-lifting leggings from Spanx in a fun blue marbled pattern. 
$98$48
Vintage Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans
Vintage Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans
Spanx
Vintage Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans
These jeans have high-rise coverage and a shaping waistband to wear with your tees, sweaters, jackets and everything in between.
$128$63
Suit Yourself Long Sleeve Turtleneck Thong Bodysuit
Suit Yourself Long Sleeve Turtleneck Thong Bodysuit
Spanx
Suit Yourself Long Sleeve Turtleneck Thong Bodysuit
This super-flattering, sleek bodysuit is designed with an all-over smoothing fabric and pairs perfectly with pants and jeans.     
$88$43
Faux Leather Track Stripe 7/8 Leggings
Faux Leather Track Stripe 7/8 Leggings
Spanx
Faux Leather Track Stripe 7/8 Leggings
Made from fan-favorite Faux Leather fabric, these leggings are a rockstar version of the leggings sported by celebs like Jennifer Hudson, Donatella Versace and Erin Andrews. 
$110$54
Jean-ish Ankle Leggings
Jean-ish Ankle Leggings
Spanx
Jean-ish Ankle Leggings
Spanx's leggings have an interior shaping panel that keeps you smooth and ultra-comfortable.
$98$48
Velvet Leggings
Velvet Leggings
Spanx
Velvet Leggings
Designed with a Power Waistband and soft velvet fabric, these leggings are a go-to for every winter soiree.
$98$48
Seamless Sculpt Chevron Ribbed Leggings
Seamless Sculpt Chevron Ribbed Leggings
Spanx
Seamless Sculpt Chevron Ribbed Leggings
This sculpting legging features sweat-wicking, breathable fabric, a comfortable seamless design and high-rise coverage.
$88$43
The Get Moving Skort
The Get Moving Skort
Spanx
The Get Moving Skort
If you’re looking for more traditional activewear, this skort not only has pockets, but is also equipped with a built-in liner that wicks away sweat and moisture.
$72$35
Faux Suede Leggings
Faux Suede Leggings
Spanx
Faux Suede Leggings
With the same fit as Spanx’s bestselling faux leather leggings, these are a perfect winter staple. 
$98$48
The Perfect Black Pant, Ankle Tuxedo Slim Straight
Spanx The Perfect Black Pant, Ankle Tuxedo Slim Straight
Spanx
The Perfect Black Pant, Ankle Tuxedo Slim Straight
Want an Oprah-approved staple in your closet? These tuxedo pants will be the piece to reach for any time you want to give an outfit an elevated touch.
$148$73
Graduated Compression Sheers
Spanx Graduated Compression Sheers, 8-15mmHg
Spanx
Graduated Compression Sheers
A pair of tights is a polished, easy way to add an extra layer to your ensembles.
$34$11
Faux Leather Snake Shine Leggings
Faux Leather Snake Shine Leggings
Spanx
Faux Leather Snake Shine Leggings
Give yourself a reason to swap out your standard black leggings and opt for this snakeskin, faux leather pair instead. 
$98$48

