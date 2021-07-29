Shopping

Spanx Is Having Their Own Anniversary Sale With More Than 30% Off Bestsellers

By ETonline Staff
Public Access of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is now live, but Spanx is having a sale all of their own you don't want to miss! The shapewear and clothing brand has kicked off their Nordstrom Sale price matching, taking 33-35% off all sale styles through August 8. 

The summer sale event features markdowns on Spanx fan favorites, including faux leather leggings, workout leggings, jeggings, bras and underwear. It's the perfect occasion to shop wardrobe staples for cooler weather later in the year and must-have work and activewear to wear now. Be sure to add your preferred items and sizes to your cart ASAP since these limited-time sales tend to sell out fast.

Spanx steals are not all you'll find at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Find more amazing fashion items on sale like Zendaya-approved UGG slippersdesigner piecestrendy shoes and J.Lo's go-to Beyond Yoga activewear

Shop the Spanx sale at the best prices of the year and check out ET Style's top picks below. 

Faux Leather Leggings
Faux Leather Leggings
Faux Leather Leggings
These leggings have a cult following for good reason. This style of legging utilizes Spanx's contoured Power Waistband to give you a flat tummy. They are very publicly adored by Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Clare Crawley, Hailee Steinfeld and many more!
$65 (REGULARLY $98)
The Get Moving Skort
Spanx Skort
The Get Moving Skort
This best-selling skort is ready for the tennis court and more thanks to the built-in short liner and pockets. 
$48 (REGULARLY $72)
Faux Leather Active Cropped Leggings
Spanx Faux Leather Active Cropped Leggings
Faux Leather Active Cropped Leggings
Spanx faux leather leggings are a bestseller. 
$62 (REGULARLY $88)
Low Impact Sports Bra & Booty Boost Active Printed 7/8 Leggings
Spanx Printed Low Impact Sports Bra & Booty Boost Active Printed 7/8 Leggings
Low Impact Sports Bra & Booty Boost Active Printed 7/8 Leggings
You don't need to spend a fortune on a cute workout set. This sports bra and booty-sculpting legging combines function and fashion. 
BRA: $34 (REGULARLY $58)
LEGGING: $69 (REGULARLY $98)
Look at Me Now Seamless Moto Leggings
Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Moto Leggings
Look at Me Now Seamless Moto Leggings
These soft, flexible leggings feature edgy moto details. 
$62 (REGULARLY $88)
Jean-ish Ankle Leggings
Spanx Jean-ish Ankle Leggings
Jean-ish Ankle Leggings
No one can deny the comfort of jeggings. Spanx offers stylish pairs that look like jeans, but feel like leggings. Our top pick is the chic houndstooth print. 
$69 (REGULARLY $98)
Look at Me Now Seamless Tee
Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Tee
Look at Me Now Seamless Tee
Get multiples of this essential tee, made from breathable, sweat-wicking fabric. 
$48 (REGULARLY $68)
Everyday Shaping Panties Brief
Spanx Everyday Shaping Panties Brief
Everyday Shaping Panties Brief
Stock up on the comfy Everyday Shaping Panties.
$11 (REGULARLY $22)
Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette
Spanx Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette
Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette
Score the popular Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette for under $24. The bra has a smoothing back, no wires and soft, dig-free straps. 
$34 (REGULARLY $48)
Power Conceal-Her High-Waisted Extended Length Short
SPANX Power Conceal-Her High-Waisted Extended Length Short
Power Conceal-Her High-Waisted Extended Length Short
Shapewear is obviously on sale! If you want extra support and smoothing on the thigh and tummy, the Power Conceal-Her High-Waisted Extended Length Short is the perfect choice.
$62 (REGULARLY $88)

