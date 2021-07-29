Public Access of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is now live, but Spanx is having a sale all of their own you don't want to miss! The shapewear and clothing brand has kicked off their Nordstrom Sale price matching, taking 33-35% off all sale styles through August 8.

The summer sale event features markdowns on Spanx fan favorites, including faux leather leggings, workout leggings, jeggings, bras and underwear. It's the perfect occasion to shop wardrobe staples for cooler weather later in the year and must-have work and activewear to wear now. Be sure to add your preferred items and sizes to your cart ASAP since these limited-time sales tend to sell out fast.

Spanx steals are not all you'll find at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Find more amazing fashion items on sale like Zendaya-approved UGG slippers, designer pieces, trendy shoes and J.Lo's go-to Beyond Yoga activewear.

Shop the Spanx sale at the best prices of the year and check out ET Style's top picks below.

Faux Leather Leggings Spanx Faux Leather Leggings These leggings have a cult following for good reason. This style of legging utilizes Spanx's contoured Power Waistband to give you a flat tummy. They are very publicly adored by Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Clare Crawley, Hailee Steinfeld and many more! $65 (REGULARLY $98) Buy Now

Jean-ish Ankle Leggings Spanx Jean-ish Ankle Leggings No one can deny the comfort of jeggings. Spanx offers stylish pairs that look like jeans, but feel like leggings. Our top pick is the chic houndstooth print. $69 (REGULARLY $98) Buy Now

