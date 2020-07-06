Shopping

Spanx Sale: Get an Extra 30% Off Select Sale Styles

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Spanx sale 1280
Courtesy of Spanx

Spanx, Hollywood's go-to shapewear brand, is offering big deals on items including undergarments, jeans and more.

The Spanx sale is happening right now -- offering an extra  30% off on sale items including Spanx shapewear, Spanx leggings, underwear and so many more styles on the online store through July 6. 

Other standout discounts include the popular faux leather leggings, high-waist shapers and a full coverage bra. 

Shop the best deals to purchase from the Spanx sale, below.

Faux Leather Snakeskin Leggings by Spanx

Faux Leather Snakeskin Leggings
Spanx
Spanx Faux Leather Snakeskin Leggings
Spanx
Faux Leather Snakeskin Leggings
Spanx

These leggings feature a contoured Power Waistband.

REGULARLY $102

Bra-llelujah! Bralette

Bra-llelujah! Bralette
Spanx
Spanx Bra-llelujah! Bralette and Undie-tectable Brief
Spanx
Bra-llelujah! Bralette
Spanx

A smoothing, undetectable bralette.

REGULARLY $48

Luxe Leg Mid-Thigh Shaping Sheers by Spanx

Luxe Leg Mid-Thigh Shaping Sheers
Spanx
Spanx Luxe Leg Mid-Thigh Shaping Sheers
Spanx
Luxe Leg Mid-Thigh Shaping Sheers
Spanx

A mid-thigh shaper with optimal comfort, support and a barely-there feel. 

REGULARLY $28

Mesh Panel Medium Impact Sports Bra and Booty Boost Active Colorblocked Leggings in Cosmic by Spanx

Mesh Panel Medium Impact Sports Bra and Booty Boost Active Colorblocked Leggings in Cosmic
Spanx
Spanx Mesh Panel Medium Impact Sports Bra and Booty Boost Active Colorblocked Leggings in Cosmic
Spanx
Mesh Panel Medium Impact Sports Bra and Booty Boost Active Colorblocked Leggings in Cosmic
Spanx

You can still look cute while working out at home. Follow your go-to Pilates tutorial in this stylish cosmic print performance sports bra and legging set. 

REGULARLY $58
REGULARLY $110

Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings by Spanx

Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings
Spanx
Spanx Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings
Spanx
Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings
Spanx

We love these comfortable faux leather leggings with gorgeous fit -- designed with the contoured Power Waistband that holds it all in. 

REGULARLY $110

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Bras for Every Type of Fit and Support

Best Underwear for Women From Natori, Lululemon and More

The Best Leggings For Every Personal Style -- Spanx, Lululemon and More

 