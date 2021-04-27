Glenn Close has gained another fan after Sunday night's Academy Awards!

On Monday, Spike Lee posted a video on his Instagram page praising the Oscar-nominated actress for her show-stealing performance moment during the award show. During a guessing game segment where Lil Rel Howery quizzed attendees about famous songs that have appeared in movies and asked if the tunes had won an Oscar, been nominated for one, or neither, Close danced to the E.U.'s 1988 single "Da Butt," famously featured in Lee's 1988 movie, School Daze.

"I got to give a shout-out to my sister, Glenn Close, who I heard gave me love on School Daze, E.U.'s 'Da Butt,'" the Oscar-winning director said in the video. "And she was doing 'Da Butt' too! I saw it on video! You were getting down!"

The headline-making moment was planned with all involved, but Close's dance was an impromptu surprise. She explained in an Instagram post on Monday that her tablemates -- Chris Terrio, Daniel Kaluuya and Darrell Britt-Gibson -- helped her prepare for the skit since she knew that Howery would quiz her about "Da Butt."

"Darrell insisted that I mention the Backyard Band, on top of E.U., Suga Bear and the whole DMV. I googled 'Da Butt' and watched Spike's music video so when Lil Rel asked if I could do the dance...you can actually see me think of the video. That part was completely spontaneous," Close wrote. "Daniel, Darrell and Chris egged me on!!! It was ALL their fault."

Regardless of how the moment came to be, it's safe to say that no one will ever forget it! While speaking with ET's Kevin Frazier after the show, Angela Bassett marveled over Close's skills.

"That's a highlight for the ages," she raved.

RELATED CONTENT

Celebrity Face Masks From the 2021 Oscars and Other Major Moments

Adele Attends 2021 Oscars After-Party, Dances to J.Lo's 'I'm Real'

Oscars 2021: How to Watch the Winners and Nominated Films

Brad Pitt and Yuh-Jung Youn Share Hilarious Onstage Moment at Oscars

2021 Oscars Best Dressed: Zendaya, Regina King and More

2021 Oscars: All the History-Making Moments and Winner Reactions This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery