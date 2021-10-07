Spooky Savings: Get Up to 30% off Halloween Costumes From shopDisney

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The countdown to Halloween is on! If you haven't gotten a costume yet, you'd better hurry. The good news is that shopDisney is treating you to 30% off select costumes and accessories from its Halloween Collection f you shop now (and avoid shipping delays!).

Shop an array of delightfully discounted attire, including costumes from Star Wars, The Mandalorian, fan-favorite Pixar films and more. Try on being a beloved Disney princess for the evening, or transform into one of the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus. You could even treat the entire family to one of shopDisney’s family costume collections to have a truly Incredible Halloween.

So if you’re ready for All Hallows Eve and looking to summon some Halloween spirit(s), be sure to check out shopDisney’s Halloween collection, not only for the bewitching costumes, but also for some boo-tiful home decor, park apparel, and the new utterly wicked Hocus Pocus collection.

Here are our favorite spooky stylish costumes and accessories from shopDisney’s Halloween collection. Happy haunting and remember, beware of hitchhiking ghosts!

Is there anything more exciting as a kid than choosing your Halloween costume? ShopDisney’s costume collection for kids is jam-packed with enchanting options infused with Disney magic.

Get your furry friend in on the fun with shopDisney’s costume collection for pets! Whether you’re coordinating costumes with your doggo, or you just have to see them dressed as Mickey Mouse, shopDisney has an iconic animal sidekick costume for your own animal sidekick.

Who better to spend your spooky season with than the Sanderson sisters? ShopDisney’s new Hocus Pocus collection features fashion inspired by the spooktacular 1993 Halloween film, and the designs are so stylish it’s almost scary!

Hocus Pocus Spirit Jersey shopDisney Hocus Pocus Spirit Jersey Show some spirit with this pullover jersey featuring the Sanderson sisters and several of their witchy symbols. Across the back of this spellbinding sweater, puffy ink reads, ''It's Just a Bunch of Hocus Pocus.'' $75 AT SHOPDISNEY Buy Now

If you’re looking to get in the Halloween spirit as soon as possible, check out some of shopDisney’s home decor to adorn your very own haunted mansion for the season.

The Haunted Mansion Throw Blanket shopDisney The Haunted Mansion Throw Blanket The spirits will materialize only if you remain safely tucked in with your hands, arms, feet and legs inside- of this cozy blanket! This Haunted Mansion blanket is perfect for the nights with a ghostly chill in the air. $60 AT SHOPDISNEY Buy Now

Autumn is such a magical time to visit the Disney parks. If you’re on the hunt for your next outfit that’s appropriately festive for fall and ready for a long day at Disneyland, look no further than shopDisney’s seasonal park apparel.

