Gabrielle Union snapped a selfie in VIVAIA’s new sneaker launch, the Urban, while posing for an Instagram Story.

Ben Affleck wore ICON DENIM Josh Eco jeans while out and about in Los Angeles, California.

Kelly Clarkson wore the RIXO Zadie Dress while on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Beyoncé wore Otra Aster Sunglasses in black while promoting her new album, Texas Hold ‘Em. The singer also wore Dezi Eyewear to the CÉCRED launch party in Los Angeles, California.

Kendall Jenner wore the Organic White Baby Tee from St. Agni while promoting her 818 Tequila line in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Emily Ratajkowski wore a Fred Segal x Perfect Moment jacket while on a walk in New York City. The actress also rocked the 94 Slim Chantell Organic Jean by Abrand Jeans while walking her dog in New York City.

Kourtney Kardashian stayed at a modern Airbnb oasis in Bondi Beach, Australia while joining Travis Barker on his Blink-182 tour.

Meghan Markle wore a Bleusalt Turtleneck while enjoying a day out in Beverly Hills, California.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes enjoyed dinner at Carversteak inside Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada to celebrate her Sports Illustrated cover. The couple also visited the restaurant to celebrate a friend's pre-nuptials bash, where the football star bought a round of Don Julio 1942 in the Whiskey Room private dining enclave, and enjoyed Wagyu cheesesteak bites and crab legs.

Jenna Dewan wore the Old Skool Shoe in black and white while out and about in Los Angeles, California.

Sofia Richie wore Alo Yoga leggings and Stuart Weitzman sneakers while out and about in New York City.

Scheana Shay, Ally Lewber, and Davina Potratz wore Secondleft Sport at the CLD PR VITAL BEING Retreat at Atrium in Venice, California.

Ciara wore the Dezi Cuffed Black / Gold Midnight Smoke while posing for a selfie on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian used the INKED by Dani Instagram filter with dainty, trending tattoo-inspired drawings while posing for a selfie on her Instagram Story.

Kylie Jenner rocked Giabroghini heels while posing for a photo on Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez wore the Falconeri Ultrafine Cashmere Crewneck Sweater while out and about in Venice, California.

Sydney Sweeney wore a mini khaki dress with floral details from Patou's Fall Winter Paris '24 show while out and about in Santa Monica, California.

Courtesy of Abrand Jeans

Amalie Gassmann starred as the face of the Abrand Baggy Spring 2024 campaign. The social media star also hosted a dinner party at the Flower Shop’s sister restaurant Little Ways in New York City to celebrate the collection.

Ellen DeGeneres started a new series on her YouTube channel, Tales From the Coop.



Kirsten Dunst rocked Levi’s® Ribcage Jeans while out and about in Los Angeles, California.

Travis Kelce enjoyed Hamachi and Crispy Wagyu Tacos at Toca Madera in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Chrissy Teigen wore a powder blue cotton set from Montce while posing for a photo on Instagram.

Hilary Duff showed off her pregnancy style in a chic Scanlan Theodore dress while posing on Instagram.

Aisha Tyler wore a Zadig & Voltaire blazer and pants to the 2024 Independent Film Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Lily James wore a brown monotone Alo look with platform Superga sneakers while in Milan, Italy for Milan Fashion Week. The actress also wore the Lack of Color Teddy Bucket in Ivory while posing on Instagram.

Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson, and Miles Richie enjoyed a night out at Bijoux Lounge in New York City.

America Ferrera wore a FW '24 Patou gown to the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Drake sported the Alpinestars Bionic Action Chest Protector during his It's All A Blur tour in St. Louis, Missouri.

Camila Mendes wore the Calzedonia 50 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights while out and about in New York City.

Sabrina Carpenter wore the Drip Twist in Gold by 8 Other Reasons while attending the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year gala in Los Angeles, California.

Tate McRae wore a look from I.AM.GIA while attending the 2024 NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

Jennifer Lawrence wears the James Maxi from LESET in red during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France.

Jelly Roll wore a custom Levi’s® Men’s Trucker Jacket to the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year gala in Los Angeles, California.

Alex Frank

Danielle Carolan released her new social series, AM Uncovered, which focuses on the morning routines of New York City's most beloved influencers and tastemakers, including her first guest, Cass DiMicco.

Saweetie wore a Naked Wardrobe jumpsuit while posing for a photo on Instagram.

Nicky Hilton celebrated the MONSE AW'24 New York Fashion Show at The Bazaar by José Andrés at The Ritz-Carlton New York in New York City.

Tinashe wore I.AM.GIA boots while performing at her BB/ANG3L Tour in Washington, D.C.

Lukas Gage hung out at membership club Seven24 Collective in New York City.

Jennifer Garner wore Splits59 leggings and socks while out and about in Los Angeles, California.

Maggie Gyllenhaal discussed health, intimacy, and body acceptance on The Longevity Game with Tracy Anderson.

Sheryl Lee Ralph wore a white set from Nadine Merabi for her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Olivia Culpo worked with Simon G to create custom diamond pendants with their loved one's jersey number for the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Julianne Hough wore a black Betsey Johnson archive dress and shoes during New York Fashion Week in New York City.

Gigi Hadid wore the Emi Jay Big Effing Clip while out and about in New York City.

Christina Aguilera teamed up with Airbnb to give fans a two-night stay in Las Vegas, Nevada from Thursday, Feb. 29- Saturday, March 2, where they can spend one-on-one time with the singer, enjoy craft cocktails, photo opportunities, and more.

Becky G wore the Britt Netta Esme Slingbacks in sand to the Carolina Ferrara show during New York Fashion Week in New York City.

Delilah Belle Hamlin wore the Britt Netta Esme Slingbacks in silver while out and about in New York City.

Alexandra Shipp wore a FW24 Mônot Corset Top and High Waisted Skirt to the 2024 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California.

PrettyLittleThing

Molly-Mae starred in the PrettyLittleThing Modern Muse collection featuring a variety of off-duty styles.

Emily Blunt wore Betsey Johnson heels to the Producers Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Camila Morrone posed in a Maje Knit Maxi Dress, Contrast Trench Coat, High-Leg Cowboy Boots, and Cracked Leather Mini Miss M Bag on Instagram.

Lindsay Hubbard enjoyed dinner at The Tavern bar area of Chef John Doherty’s BLACKBARN Restaurant in New York City.

Karrueche Tran wore the White Fox Swim Chasing Summer Crochet Bikini Top and Low Tide Crochet Bottoms in pink while posing on Instagram.

Kelly Rowland wore a cropped blazer from Acler while promoting her new Netflix Mea Culpa.

Megan Fox wore Simon G jewelry to the Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party in Los Angeles, California.

Ayo Edebiri wore the DVF Harry Knit dress for her appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Halsey wore the All-Day Lounge Shirt in Shell Pink Stripe from LIVELY while posing on Instagram.

Millie Bobby Brown wore wide leg jeans from PrettyLittleThing with a fur coat to a New York Rangers hockey game at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Julia Fox wore a custom Eunoia Shakespearean Dress to The Costume Ball in New York City.

Sydney Sweeney wore a bespoke Mônot gown to the People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California.

Queen Latifah rocked black NATURALIZER pumps for her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Callum Turner wore vintage Levi’s® 505 while out in Los Angeles, California.

Jeremy Allen White wore Levi’s® 551 ZJeans while grabbing flowers in Los Angeles, California.

Jessica Chastain rocked diamond drop earrings from Simon G to the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Open

Naz Perez hosted Heart and Heartbreak: A Special Event with Open and Heart Broken Anonymous™ in Venice, California, where attendees enjoyed a calming breathwork session and panel with Manoj Dias.

Natasha Bedingfield wore the Pick Your Poison Layered Pendant Necklace by AKIRA while attending the People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California.

Gwyneth Paltrow shared her love for the SeaVees La Brea Lug High Top Sneaker on Instagram after posing in the brand’s cozy SeaChange Slippers.

Kathryn Newton wore red Calzedonia tights while out in New York City.

Lucy Hale stopped by permanent jewelry destination, LOVE SARO in West Hollywood, California to create a custom bracelet adorned with precious gemstones including amethyst, labradorite, diamond, moonstone and pink tourmaline.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph wore Steve Madden heels to the Independent Spirit Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan, Erika Jayne, and Melissa and Joe Gorga enjoyed a night out at LIV Miami in Miami, Florida, where Offset took the stage to perform his hit songs.

Nicole Young carried a the Brahmin Rosalie bag in Carnation Melbourne while filming Selling Sunset in Los Angeles, California.

Taraji P. Henson wore Betsey Johnson heels to the SAG Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Olivia Jade rocked a DVF 50th Anniversary Scarf on Instagram and TikTok.

Jasmine Tookes wore the REISS Laila Silk Draped Blouse to an Estee Lauder event in New York City.

Ariana Greenblatt stunned in Simon G jewelry at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Alexa and Brennon Lemieux celebrated Valentine's Day early with Raising Cane's craveable Box Combo Chicken Finger meal and Texas Toast at Raising Cane's in Dallas, Texas.

Bella Thorne rocked THORNE Jewelry to AmfAR’s New York Fashion Week cocktail party in New York City and to the Marni Fashion Week Show in Milan. The actress’ jewelry line teamed up with The Million Roses to launch a one-of-a kind collaboration for Valentine’s Day.

Tayshia Adams celebrated the launch of the Kosas BB Burst with Kosas founder Sheena Zadeh-Daly at The Mulberry in New York City.

Katherine Goguen

Danielle Guizio of GUIZIO teamed up with QUAY to launch the QUAY x GUIZIO limited-edition eyewear capsule collection, a 10-piece limited-edition eyewear capsule collection that blends both brands’ styles each offered in two colorways and priced at $125, and celebrated the collaboration Carbone in New York City.

Kacey Musgraves' makeup artist Moani Lee used ILIA Beauty products to prep the singer’s skin for the GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Emma Stone's makeup artist Rachel Goodwin did her beauty look for the Producers Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California using ILIA Beauty products.

Julia Haart attended the L'AGENCE Fall 2024 Presentation in New York City and the KOBI HALPERIN Fall 2024 Runway in New York City.

Brody Jenner enjoyed dinner at Sushi by Bou Chelsea in New York City with Devin Lucien and Richie Romero before their joint DJ set at SINS service industry hospitality night at Sapphire 60.



Josh Hart enjoyed dinner at Caviar Russe’s Michelin-starred dining room in New York City.

Erika Alexander wore Sebastian Milano heels to the SAG awards in Los Angeles, California.

Kelsea Ballerini's hairstylist, Danielle Priano, used the Kristen Ess Hair 3-in-One Flat Iron and Soft Volume Blow Dry Brush to get the singer ready for the GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Elizabeth Debicki's makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto Bua created a flawless and smooth skin base with Cerabalm for the actress’ look to the SAG Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Diane Von Furstenberg released a limited edition collection in celebration of 50 years of the legendary wrap dress as a part of their spring 24 collection.

Lil Mami starred in the I.AM.GIA SIN Collection campaign filled with low-rise jeans and skirts, string bikinis, capris, lace material, and more.

Tracy Anderson launched the HeartStone App, a new offering within her methodology, featuring limited-edition weighted energy trainers beset with rose quartz.

Joni Mitchell worked with celebrity makeup artist Molly Greenwald to create a luminous look with ILIA Beauty products for the GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Janelle Monáe's makeup artist Keita Moore used Danucera products to prep her skin for the GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Mimi Connelly

Kevin Miller, Parker Blaine Noriega, Richard Taite, Renee Graziano, and Sarah Levy sat on a panel at the Carrara Luxury Rehab Center in Malibu, California to discuss how fentanyl and addiction have impacted their lives.

Usher's makeup artist, Lola Okanlawon, used Danucera skincare products to prep the singer’s skin for his 2024 Super Bowl Halftime performance in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Giannis Antetokounmpo boarded his flight to the All Star Game in Indianapolis, Indiana with a bag of Wingstop Lemon Pepper wings in hand.

Sydney Lee Carlson wore DVF to Ludovic de Saint Sernin afterparty in New York City.

Alton Mason hosted Nathan Leong's Lunar New York-themed party at Somewhere Nowhere in New York City during New York Fashion Week.

Micah Lussier sweetened up her Super Bowl party with Zola Bakes’ football themed treats at the Rewired Talent Super Bowl House in New York City.

Lucy Guo and Linzy Luu hosted the Lunar Love Fest presented by Passes in Los Angeles, California.

Brooks Nader wore a Custom Eunoia Dame Dress during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France.

Evan Nathaniel Grim hosted his Healing Ancestral Wounds with Astrology workshop at the Conscious Life Expo in Los Angeles, California.

Vita Kari took over New York Fashion Week with their groundbreaking ‘BURGER AS BODY’ public performance.

Firestone Walker announced that 805 Beer and the World Surf League extended their multi-year partnership and announced the launch of their latest collaboration, the Cold Beer Surf Club, an original podcast and short film series hosted by 805 Authentico and Californian professional surfer Conner Coffin.

Copina Co founder Carolyn Yachanin hosted a beach picnic in Santa Monica, California to celebrate the launch of their new Sea Moss Refreshers.

Lashify founder and CEO Sahara Lotti celebrated the opening of LashifyLabs - The Beauty Think Tank™ in West Hollywood, California, and the launch of their new innovations, including the first color category extension, Flush.

Huda Beauty expanded its collection of color correcting and brightening products including a new Peach Pie shade for the brand’s Easy Bake Powder and new shades in its complexion lineup.

Angela Lindvall starred in SIMONMILLER’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection, In The Kitchen, featuring vibrant colors, fun prints, and intricate details inspired by Italy.

B&T's Deli celebrated their grand opening in Santa Monica, California, where guests enjoyed complimentary plant based sandwich and special Valentine's Day offerings.

KELLIX founder and designer Linda Xie hosted a collection preview event for their elevated, high-quality basics in Los Angeles, California.

Neon PR Studios

Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada, released special menu items inspired by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for Flanker's Tailgate Party Brunch, Viewing Party and Post-Game Party including the Swelce Sando made with 12-hour smoked brisket, melty provolone, onion rings, house made BBQ sauce, bread and butter pickles, on a potato bun, The Shake It Off milkshake made with Squashies, vanilla and double chocolate cookie dough ice cream, and chocolate sauce, and the Love Story cocktail concocted with Deleon tequila, lime juice, triple sec, blood orange puree and simple syrup.

Bleusalt and ROE Caviar teamed up to host a Valentine's Day celebration where attendees shopped Bleusalt’s latest styles while indulging in tasteful libations and caviar from ROE at Bleusalt Malibu in Malibu, California.

Betsey Johnson teamed up with thr PEEPS® Brand to create a limited-edition collection, Sweet Treat, with seven unique styles adorned with rhinestones and dazzling details with prices ranging from $38 to $158.

Dynamite and The Mayfair Group teamed up to release an exclusive collection made up of six limited-edition styles of sweatshirts and joggers with feel-good and motivational designs and prices ranging from $98-$118.

Olive & June launched Valentine’s Day themed long-lasting polishes, quick dry polishes, press-on nails, and stick on manicures.

MESHKI launched MESHKI Bridal to cater to the bride, bridal party, and wedding guests.

Áwet New York previewed their latest women's collection for FW24, Former Strangers during New York Fashion Week at The Nines in New York City.

Reiss and Mclaren Formula 1 have launched their SS24 ready-to-wear collection featuring bespoke designs, patterns, and prints in three capsules.

Dolce Vita partnered with For Love & Lemons to launch a limited edition spring summer 24 collection with prices ranging from $100-$150.

Summer Fridays celebrated their 6th Birthday with the launch of their new limited-edition Lip Butter Balm in Birthday Cake, an 100% vegan lip balm with a touch of iridescent baby pink color.

Cult Gaia launched Cult Gaia Flowers, freshly cut, hand painted floral arrangements available to local Los Angeles, California customers in two colorways with prices ranging from $398-$898.

Dermstore celebrated Natura Bissé's 20th anniversary of Red Carpet skin prep for Hollywood's award season at Casa–Hollywood in Hollywood, California.

KIKO Milano created makeup looks at Missoni, Ferragamo, Sportmax and N21 during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy.

Last Crumb, loved by Hailey Bieber, Joe Jonas, Doja Cat, and more, launched their Valentine's Day Box filled with indulgent cookie creations.

Wrangler + MNTGE debuted their collaboration featuring limited-edition premium Wrangler vintage western shirts, denim jackets, and exclusive co-branded NFC-chipped patches at the Future Fashion Summit in Paris, France.

LE SSERAFIM and CASETiFY came together to launch their first collaboration collection featuring unique designs that reflect LE SSERAFIM’s elegant strength.

Dare Taylor

Dare Taylor launched her podcast, Delulu Canoe, featuring stars, influencers, entrepreneurs, and entertainers in a refreshing and authentic way.

For more celeb sightings, check out the gallery below:

RELATED CONTENT: