Fierce feline!

Real Housewives star Erika Jayne got into Halloween mode dressed as Catwoman to host Freixenet’s Annual Black Magic Halloween Party in Hollywood, California, last Thursday.

Splash

Ashley Tisdale attended Hammitt’s Spooktacular Sale-bration in Manhattan Beach, California, over the weekend.

Leighton Pope/Hammitt

Drake ate out at the iconic Waterbar in San Francisco, California, on Sunday. The “In My Feelings” rapper and crew were seated at the restaurant's looking glass terrace, soaking in prime views of the waterfront and Bay Bridge. The GRAMMY winner was in the Bay Area for a few dates on his Aubrey and the Three Migos tour at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

On Oct. 25, Alex Rodriguez hosted a D’USSE Dinner at Mastro’s Steakhouse in Los Angeles, California. The former MLB pro was joined by FoxSports colleagues, including MLB Hall of Famer John Smoltz and other executives.

Sophia Bush attended the SkinCeuticals Custom D.O.S.E launch event in Beverly Hills, California, on Oct. 26, where guests received a customized serum that's personalized to their individual skin concerns.

Sara Jaye Weiss/StartraksPhoto.com

Shanina Shaik, Ben Jordan and more attended the Original Penguin x Chinatown Market Collection Launch Event on Oct. 25 in New York City.

Rob Kim/Getty Images

Blake Hortsmann, one of the final two contestants of Becca Kufrin's season of the Bachelorette, stopped by Rethink Food's Cold Brew Café hosted by Kahlúa in Denver, Colorado, on Oct. 24.

Getty for Pernod Ricard

Designer Stella McCartney stopped by the Empire State Building and took in the views from their exclusive 103rd Floor on Oct. 24.

Empire State Realty Trust

Bachelor star Nick Viall attended the 8th Streamy Awards, hosted by The Try Guys on Oct. 22. The ceremony was broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Getty Images

Migos rapper Quavo and fellow rapper Saweetie, enjoyed a New York City date night at the Reserve Cut Steakhouse, located at The Setai on Wall Street on Oct. 22. The couple dined on the eatery’s signature steak and off-the-menu pasta specials with fresh shaved burgundy black truffles prepared by Executive Chef Michael Sullivan. The duo was also joined by Pristine Jewelers, and Quavo was sporting his latest custom-made watch from the brand.

Reserve Cut

Elsa Hosk was at Timberland's Fifth Avenue Pop-Up Store in New York City on Oct. 18. The 29-year-old model rocked a pair of boots from the brand.

Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Timberland

Lilly Aldridge hosted goop on the Farm at Bloomsbury Farm in Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 20.

Joseph Llanes

Mohegan Sun’s Reality Check presented the East Coast vs. West Coast Real Housewives Brunch, welcoming Real Housewives of NewJersey's Teresa Giudice and Real Housewives of New York City's Dorinda Medley who represented the East Coast, and Real Housewives of Orange County stars Tamra Judge and Kelly Dodd for the West Coast.

The Real Housewives stars sipped mimosas in Mohegan Sun’s Earth Ballroom while they competed in a fierce round of trivia and also participated in a live Q&A with audience members. The ladies discussed an array of topics, during which Giudice asked for the audience to pray for her husband, Joe Giudice, who is currently serving prison time and facing deportation to his native Italy.

On a lighter note, the ladies also enjoyed their weekend at Mohegan Sun with a private dinner at Michael Jordan’s Steakhouse, followed by attending an Alanis Morissette concert in Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday evening.

Mohegan Sun

Pregnancy craving! Amy Schumer grabbed dinner at Num Pang Kitchen in New York City on Oct. 17.

Kevin Hart and Booking.com debuted their Tiny House in Herald Square New York City on Sept 27.

Angela Pham

Tiffani Thiessen whipped up curried devil eggs with Happy Egg Co. at Maman New York City.