Will things ever be the same between the Witches of Weho?

If you ask Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney-Schwartz, perhaps the former friends could make amends. However, Kristen Doute thinks otherwise. ET's Brice Sander caught up with the Vanderpump Rules stars at 2019 BravoCon in NYC on Saturday, where they each shared their thoughts on their recent fallout.

"We need to be able to have an honest conversation, with 100 percent transparency," Katie told ET. "We've been really wanting that for a long time and it's just been difficult to do that."

"It's sad," added Stassi. "We're both sad about it and we talk about it all the time. And we're like, 'I wish it wasn't like this, but what can you do right now?' But obviously, we hope this doesn't last forever."

Meanwhile, Kristen -- who did her interview separate from Stassi and Katie -- doesn't think things will ever be the same.

"Maybe if everyone goes to Bravo bazaar and buys all of our wine, we will be friends again," she jokingly told ET, before getting serious. "I have my POV, which is probably different than Katie's and Stassi's, or both of theirs together."

"I just think we're changing. We're growing in different directions at certain points," she continued. "I don’t think we'll never be, have any sort of relationship again, personally. I just think it's going to be a lot different if we do and that would be a very positive thing."

When ET caught up with Kristen earlier this week, she shared that she was at a "low" with her friendships on the show, and didn't think she would be invited to Stassi and Beau Clark's wedding in Italy.

"It's no surprise that we hit a low," Doute expressed. "I feel like we've been friends for 10 years, family basically, my sisters, and with that comes up and downs. We're definitely at a down right now, so we'll kind of just see where it goes. My POV is I'll love them always and forever and support everything that they do."

Stassi, meanwhile, also gave ET a wedding planning update while at BravoCon, revealing that it's been a tough time.

"It's a b***h! I'm not that far, it's just no one really warns you. No one tells you how hard it is to actually plan a wedding, much less a wedding that's going to be on television," she confessed. "So that's just another layer of added stress. It's a lot right now. I'm definitely bridezilla."

"Yup, she is," chimed in Katie. "No, but it's good. She has every right to be. She's not being unreasonable. She's very passionate."

Stassi also can't wait to share her wedding with her fans, exclaiming, "Oh listen. I grew up on this show. This show is my sh*t. Of course my wedding is going to be on Vanderpump Rules!"

For more on Stassi's upcoming nuptials, watch below.

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo for its new season on Jan. 7.

