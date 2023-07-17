It's mid-July and summer is still heating up. If your home is not blessed with the gift of central air, you might be sitting here sweating, but Amazon's deals on window air conditioners can be the literal breath of fresh air you need. We're seeing discounts on top air conditioner brands, including LG, GE, Black+Decker and more to help keep you cool all summer long.

Apart from extra features like dehumidification, you'll want to keep an eye out for the BTU (or British Thermal Units) number. The higher the BTU, the better the AC unit will be equipped to cool large rooms — which means if you have a small apartment or room, you don't need a 12,000 BTU unit.

In addition to window AC units that have great cooling abilities, we've also found several units that are Energy Star certified, so you can reduce your carbon footprint and your energy bill. For some extra cold air this summer, don't forget to check out our guides to the best tower fans and deals on portable air conditioners.

Ahead, check out the best window air conditioner deals available on Amazon to beat the heat.

The Best Window Air Conditioner Deals on Amazon Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

