Stay Cool with Amazon's Hottest Deals on Air Conditioners — Save Up to 25% on Window Units
It's mid-July and summer is still heating up. If your home is not blessed with the gift of central air, you might be sitting here sweating, but Amazon's deals on window air conditioners can be the literal breath of fresh air you need. We're seeing discounts on top air conditioner brands, including LG, GE, Black+Decker and more to help keep you cool all summer long.
Apart from extra features like dehumidification, you'll want to keep an eye out for the BTU (or British Thermal Units) number. The higher the BTU, the better the AC unit will be equipped to cool large rooms — which means if you have a small apartment or room, you don't need a 12,000 BTU unit.
In addition to window AC units that have great cooling abilities, we've also found several units that are Energy Star certified, so you can reduce your carbon footprint and your energy bill. For some extra cold air this summer, don't forget to check out our guides to the best tower fans and deals on portable air conditioners.
Ahead, check out the best window air conditioner deals available on Amazon to beat the heat.
The Best Window Air Conditioner Deals on Amazon Now
The GE 6,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner is designed to cool rooms up to 250 sq ft., making it perfect for bedrooms, home offices, guest rooms and more.
The Black + Decker 14,500 BTU Window Air Conditioner cools up to 700 square feet — making it ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, home offices and more.
LG's 12,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner cools rooms up to 550 square feet, making it the perfect unit for medium sized spaces.
The Midea 10,000 BTU SmartCool Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner is designed with a built-in EasyTimer that allows you to schedule temperature preferences for up to 24 hours. Plus, the unit features a Clean Filter to keep you updated on when your washable filter needs maintenance.
This Energy Certified LG AC unit has an auto-restart function. So if you ever lose power, this window air conditioner will automatically start up again when you regain power (which is a nifty feature during heat waves).
Customize cooling in any space with this LG air conditioner that features 3 cooling and fan speeds with Auto Cool.
Kick back and enjoy some cold air with this Tosot window air conditioner. It includes a remote control to easily change the temperature and fan speed. With the Energy Star certification, you can also save around $65 every year on your energy bill when you use this quiet AC unit.
The Dreo 8,000 BTU air conditioner has directional air louvers that let cold air blow from nearly any direction. With a noise-canceling mechanism, built-in dehumidifier and Energy Star certification, this is the best all-around air conditioner for small to mid-sized rooms.
Cool rooms up to 700 sq. ft. with 3 cooling speeds, eco mode, sleep mode, and a programmable 24 hour on/off timer.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon Just Dropped New Prime Day Deals That You Don't Want to Miss
Save Big on Black+Decker's Portable Air Conditioner During Prime Day
Save Up to 60% on Robot Vacuums with the Best Prime Day Roomba Deals
The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Portable Air Conditioners
The Best Prime Day Cordless Vacuum Deals from Dyson, LG, Shark & More
These Tineco Prime Day Deals Make Cleaning Hardwood Floors a Breeze
Best Prime Day Dyson Deals: Get Up to 30% Off Vacuums & Air Purifiers
Tidy Up with the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Shark Vacuums
TikTok's Favorite Bissell Carpet Cleaner Is 30% Off for Prime Day
The Best Prime Day Furniture Deals for a Summer Home Refresh at Amazon