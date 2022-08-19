Shopping

Sunday Riley Bestsellers Are 20% Off at Anthropologie's Skincare Sale—This Weekend Only

By Brittany Romano‍
Sunday Riley Anthropologie Sale
Sunday Riley

When it comes to skincare products, not all models are designed equally. Some products will hydrate your skin, while others will dry it out, and it's rare to find one that is a one-stop shop. Or at least, it was. During Anthropologie's Skincare Sale, maintain your glowing, smooth complexion—despite the heat— by adding Sunday Riley to your shopping bags. Now through Sunday, August 21, every Sunday Riley product is on sale at Anthropologie for 20% off. 

Shop 20% Off Sunday Riley

Included in the sale is Sunday Riley's cult-favorite C.E.O. Glow Face Oil. Infused with advanced Vitamin C and golden turmeric, this nutrient-rich formula looks to improve your skin's appearance, brighten your complexion and protect it from harmful UV rays while replenishing its moisture barrier. Suitable for all skin types, this product is nothing short of a game changer—and Lizzo agrees. 

According to a recent The New York Times article, this glow-giving face oil ranks high on her list. While admittedly she's a fan of "the whole Sunday Riley system," Lizzo loves this product's versatility. Sure, it'll revive her skin whether she uses it morning, day, or night, but it'll also work double-duty as a highlighter. She says, "I’ve been using the Glow oil, and I think that works better." What could be better? 

C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C Turmeric Face Oil
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C Turmeric Face Oil
Anthropologie
C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C Turmeric Face Oil

The Sunday Riley oil seals in much-needed moisture by treating your skin to brightening antioxidant vitamin C and anti-inflammatory turmeric.

$40$32

What could be better than a multi-functional product? Well, not only is Lizzo's go-to oil marked down at Anthropologie but so are so many other Sunday Riley products. Add these items to your carts ASAP—but hurry, time's running out. 

Pro Vitamins Vitamin C Bestsellers Gift Set
Pro Vitamins Vitamin C Bestsellers Gift Set
Anthropologie
Pro Vitamins Vitamin C Bestsellers Gift Set

Get your glow on with four of Sunday Riley's skin-perfecting best sellers.

$75$60
U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil
U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil
Anthropologie
U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil

Keep blackheads and acne at bay with this salicylic acid treatment, infused with milk thistle seed, pomegranate seed, and black cumin seed oils.

$40$32
Ceramic Slip Cleanser
Ceramic Slip Cleanser
Anthropologie
Ceramic Slip Cleanser

Get squeaky-clean skin while hydrating with this French green clay and rice oil-infused cleanser.

$35$28
Sunday Riley A+ Retinoid Serum
Sunday Riley A High-Dose Retinoid Serum
Anthropologie
Sunday Riley A+ Retinoid Serum

This powerful serum's formula targets fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, breakouts, an uneven skin tone and environmentally damaged skin.

$85$68
C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum
C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum
Anthropologie
C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum

The lightweight formula of this cult favorite Vitamin C serum delivers maximum brightness and hydration to the delicate skin of your face non-irritating, fast-acting ingredients. Save extra when you sign up for auto-deliveries for nonstop benefits.

$85$68
Power Couple Kit
Power Couple Kit
Anthropologie
Power Couple Kit

A transformational power product duo that combines lactic acid and trans-retinol ester to exfoliate and brighten the skin.

$72$58
Luna Sleeping Night Oil
Luna Sleeping Night Oil
Anthropologie
Luna Sleeping Night Oil

Upgrade your nightly skin care routine with a retinol-infused face oil to diminish the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and enlarged pores. 

$55$44
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream
Anthropologie
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream

Your complexion deserves to be nourished, hydrated and glowing all year long. This deeply hydrating moisturizer works to protect skin against pollution, revealing brighter-looking skin.

$65$52

 

