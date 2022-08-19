Sunday Riley Bestsellers Are 20% Off at Anthropologie's Skincare Sale—This Weekend Only
When it comes to skincare products, not all models are designed equally. Some products will hydrate your skin, while others will dry it out, and it's rare to find one that is a one-stop shop. Or at least, it was. During Anthropologie's Skincare Sale, maintain your glowing, smooth complexion—despite the heat— by adding Sunday Riley to your shopping bags. Now through Sunday, August 21, every Sunday Riley product is on sale at Anthropologie for 20% off.
Included in the sale is Sunday Riley's cult-favorite C.E.O. Glow Face Oil. Infused with advanced Vitamin C and golden turmeric, this nutrient-rich formula looks to improve your skin's appearance, brighten your complexion and protect it from harmful UV rays while replenishing its moisture barrier. Suitable for all skin types, this product is nothing short of a game changer—and Lizzo agrees.
According to a recent The New York Times article, this glow-giving face oil ranks high on her list. While admittedly she's a fan of "the whole Sunday Riley system," Lizzo loves this product's versatility. Sure, it'll revive her skin whether she uses it morning, day, or night, but it'll also work double-duty as a highlighter. She says, "I’ve been using the Glow oil, and I think that works better." What could be better?
The Sunday Riley oil seals in much-needed moisture by treating your skin to brightening antioxidant vitamin C and anti-inflammatory turmeric.
What could be better than a multi-functional product? Well, not only is Lizzo's go-to oil marked down at Anthropologie but so are so many other Sunday Riley products. Add these items to your carts ASAP—but hurry, time's running out.
Get your glow on with four of Sunday Riley's skin-perfecting best sellers.
Keep blackheads and acne at bay with this salicylic acid treatment, infused with milk thistle seed, pomegranate seed, and black cumin seed oils.
Get squeaky-clean skin while hydrating with this French green clay and rice oil-infused cleanser.
This powerful serum's formula targets fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, breakouts, an uneven skin tone and environmentally damaged skin.
The lightweight formula of this cult favorite Vitamin C serum delivers maximum brightness and hydration to the delicate skin of your face non-irritating, fast-acting ingredients. Save extra when you sign up for auto-deliveries for nonstop benefits.
A transformational power product duo that combines lactic acid and trans-retinol ester to exfoliate and brighten the skin.
Upgrade your nightly skin care routine with a retinol-infused face oil to diminish the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and enlarged pores.
Your complexion deserves to be nourished, hydrated and glowing all year long. This deeply hydrating moisturizer works to protect skin against pollution, revealing brighter-looking skin.
