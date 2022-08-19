When it comes to skincare products, not all models are designed equally. Some products will hydrate your skin, while others will dry it out, and it's rare to find one that is a one-stop shop. Or at least, it was. During Anthropologie's Skincare Sale, maintain your glowing, smooth complexion—despite the heat— by adding Sunday Riley to your shopping bags. Now through Sunday, August 21, every Sunday Riley product is on sale at Anthropologie for 20% off.

Shop 20% Off Sunday Riley

Included in the sale is Sunday Riley's cult-favorite C.E.O. Glow Face Oil. Infused with advanced Vitamin C and golden turmeric, this nutrient-rich formula looks to improve your skin's appearance, brighten your complexion and protect it from harmful UV rays while replenishing its moisture barrier. Suitable for all skin types, this product is nothing short of a game changer—and Lizzo agrees.

According to a recent The New York Times article, this glow-giving face oil ranks high on her list. While admittedly she's a fan of "the whole Sunday Riley system," Lizzo loves this product's versatility. Sure, it'll revive her skin whether she uses it morning, day, or night, but it'll also work double-duty as a highlighter. She says, "I’ve been using the Glow oil, and I think that works better." What could be better?

What could be better than a multi-functional product? Well, not only is Lizzo's go-to oil marked down at Anthropologie but so are so many other Sunday Riley products. Add these items to your carts ASAP—but hurry, time's running out.

Power Couple Kit Anthropologie Power Couple Kit A transformational power product duo that combines lactic acid and trans-retinol ester to exfoliate and brighten the skin. $72 $58 Buy Now

