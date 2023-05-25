Sunday Riley Bestsellers Are 20% Off at This Memorial Day Sale: Save On Summer Skincare Must-Haves
With the first day of summer around the corner, now's the time for a skin care makeover. To help you maintain your glowing, smooth complexion, the Dermstore Summer Sale is offering 20% off all Sunday Riley products through May 31. The Sunday Riley deals include Vitamin C brightening serums, depuffing eye creams, face oils and more bestsellers to minimize the seasonal side effects that summer can have on your skin.
Included in the Memorial Day sale is Sunday Riley's cult-favorite C.E.O. Glow Face Oil. Infused with advanced Vitamin C and golden turmeric, this nutrient-rich formula looks to improve your skin's appearance, brighten your complexion and protect it from harmful UV rays while replenishing its moisture barrier. Suitable for all skin types, this product is nothing short of a game changer—and Lizzo agrees.
According to The New York Times, this glow-giving face oil ranks high on her list. While admittedly she's a fan of "the whole Sunday Riley system," Lizzo loves this product's versatility. Sure, it'll revive her skin whether she uses it morning, day, or night, but it'll also work double-duty as a highlighter. She says, "I’ve been using the Glow oil, and I think that works better."
The Sunday Riley oil seals in much-needed moisture by treating your skin to brightening antioxidant vitamin C and anti-inflammatory turmeric.
Dermstore's Memorial Day sale is a great time to treat yourself to any Sunday Riley product you've been eyeing. Shop our favorite Sunday Riley deals from Dermstore below and remember to use code SUN at checkout to unlock the 20% discount.
Both Oprah Winfrey and Drew Barrymore swear by this anti-aging serum. Smoothing and refreshing skin, the facial treatment is enriched with lactic acid, which performs a gentle yet exfoliating action.
The lightweight formula of this cult favorite Vitamin C serum delivers maximum brightness and hydration to the delicate skin of your face non-irritating, fast-acting ingredients. Save extra when you sign up for auto-deliveries for nonstop benefits.
Your complexion deserves to be nourished, hydrated and glowing all year long. This deeply hydrating moisturizer works to protect skin against pollution, revealing brighter-looking skin.
Powered by caffeine, this under-eye brightening cream helps diminish puffiness to reduce the appearance of dark circles.
Keep blackheads and acne at bay with this salicylic acid treatment, infused with milk thistle seed, pomegranate seed, and black cumin seed oils.
A healthy dose of rice oil keeps your skin from drying out while removing impurities with French green clay.
This powerful serum's formula targets fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, breakouts, an uneven skin tone and environmentally damaged skin.
Upgrade your nightly skin care routine with a retinol-infused face oil to diminish the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and enlarged pores.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.
RELATED CONTENT:
Save 20% On EltaMD Sunscreens and Moisturizers for Summer
The 15 Best Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin
NuFace Skincare Devices Are 20% Off at This Memorial Day Sale
SkinStore Sale: Get Up to 50% + Extra 10% Off Haircare and Skincare
Shop Rihanna's Fenty Sale for up to 50% Off Beauty and Skincare
Take 15% Off Tatcha's Celeb-Approved Skincare for Memorial Day Weekend
The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Is More Than 30% Off Right Now
Refresh Your Skincare and Haircare for Summer with Dermstore's Sale
The Best Face and Body Bronzers for Glowing Skin All Summer Long