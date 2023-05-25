With the first day of summer around the corner, now's the time for a skin care makeover. To help you maintain your glowing, smooth complexion, the Dermstore Summer Sale is offering 20% off all Sunday Riley products through May 31. The Sunday Riley deals include Vitamin C brightening serums, depuffing eye creams, face oils and more bestsellers to minimize the seasonal side effects that summer can have on your skin.

Shop Sunday Riley Deals

Included in the Memorial Day sale is Sunday Riley's cult-favorite C.E.O. Glow Face Oil. Infused with advanced Vitamin C and golden turmeric, this nutrient-rich formula looks to improve your skin's appearance, brighten your complexion and protect it from harmful UV rays while replenishing its moisture barrier. Suitable for all skin types, this product is nothing short of a game changer—and Lizzo agrees.

According to The New York Times, this glow-giving face oil ranks high on her list. While admittedly she's a fan of "the whole Sunday Riley system," Lizzo loves this product's versatility. Sure, it'll revive her skin whether she uses it morning, day, or night, but it'll also work double-duty as a highlighter. She says, "I’ve been using the Glow oil, and I think that works better."

Dermstore's Memorial Day sale is a great time to treat yourself to any Sunday Riley product you've been eyeing. Shop our favorite Sunday Riley deals from Dermstore below and remember to use code SUN at checkout to unlock the 20% discount.

Luna Sleeping Night Oil Dermstore Luna Sleeping Night Oil Upgrade your nightly skin care routine with a retinol-infused face oil to diminish the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and enlarged pores. $55 $44 WITH CODE SUN Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save 20% On EltaMD Sunscreens and Moisturizers for Summer

The 15 Best Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin

NuFace Skincare Devices Are 20% Off at This Memorial Day Sale

SkinStore Sale: Get Up to 50% + Extra 10% Off Haircare and Skincare

Shop Rihanna's Fenty Sale for up to 50% Off Beauty and Skincare

Take 15% Off Tatcha's Celeb-Approved Skincare for Memorial Day Weekend

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Is More Than 30% Off Right Now

Refresh Your Skincare and Haircare for Summer with Dermstore's Sale

The Best Face and Body Bronzers for Glowing Skin All Summer Long