With the first day of December around the corner, now's the time to restock your skincare routine to maintain your glowing, smooth complexion despite the impeding chillier weather. To help you get your beauty fix, the SkinStore Cyber Sale is offering 30% off all Sunday Riley products for a limited time. Vitamin C brightening serums, depuffing eye creams, face oils and more skincare bestsellers are all discounted during this Sunday Riley sale.

Get 30% Off Sunday Riley

Included in the Cyber sale is Sunday Riley's cult-favorite C.E.O. Glow Face Oil. Infused with advanced Vitamin C and golden turmeric, this nutrient-rich formula looks to improve your skin's appearance, brighten your complexion and protect it from harmful UV rays while replenishing its moisture barrier. Suitable for all skin types, this product is nothing short of a game changer—and Lizzo agrees.

According to a recent The New York Times article, this glow-giving face oil ranks high on her list. While admittedly she's a fan of "the whole Sunday Riley system," Lizzo loves this product's versatility. Sure, it'll revive her skin whether she uses it morning, day, or night, but it'll also work double-duty as a highlighter. She says, "I’ve been using the Glow oil, and I think that works better."

SkinStore's Cyber sale is a great time to treat yourself to every Sunday Riley product on sale or gift them to everyone on your holiday list. Shop our favorite Sunday Riley deals from SkinStore below.

