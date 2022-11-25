Shopping

Sunday Riley Black Friday Deals: Save 30% on C.E.O. Glow, Good Genes, and More Bestselling Skincare

By Lauren Gruber‍
Sunday Riley Anthropologie Sale
Sunday Riley

With the first day of winter next month, now's the time to restock your skincare routine to maintain your glowing, smooth complexion despite the impeding chillier weather. To help you get your beauty fix, the SkinStore Black Friday Sale is offering 30% off all Sunday Riley products this weekend. Vitamin C brightening serums, depuffing eye creams, face oils and more skincare bestsellers are all discounted during this Sunday Riley sale. 

Get 30% Off Sunday Riley

Included in the sale is Sunday Riley's cult-favorite C.E.O. Glow Face Oil. Infused with advanced Vitamin C and golden turmeric, this nutrient-rich formula looks to improve your skin's appearance, brighten your complexion and protect it from harmful UV rays while replenishing its moisture barrier. Suitable for all skin types, this product is nothing short of a game changer—and Lizzo agrees. 

According to a recent The New York Times article, this glow-giving face oil ranks high on her list. While admittedly she's a fan of "the whole Sunday Riley system," Lizzo loves this product's versatility. Sure, it'll revive her skin whether she uses it morning, day, or night, but it'll also work double-duty as a highlighter. She says, "I’ve been using the Glow oil, and I think that works better." 

C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C Turmeric Face Oil
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C Turmeric Face Oil
SkinStore
C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C Turmeric Face Oil

The Sunday Riley oil seals in much-needed moisture by treating your skin to brightening antioxidant vitamin C and anti-inflammatory turmeric.

$80$56

SkinStore's Black Friday sale is a great time to treat yourself to every Sunday Riley product on sale or gift them to everyone on your holiday list. Shop our favorite Black Friday Sunday Riley deals from SkinStore below. 

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment
SkinStore
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment

The anti-aging serum both Oprah Winfrey and Drew Barrymore swear by is on sale. Smoothing and refreshing skin, the facial treatment is enriched with Lactic Acid, which performs a gentle yet exfoliating action. 

$122$85
C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum
C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum
SkinStore
C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum

The lightweight formula of this cult favorite Vitamin C serum delivers maximum brightness and hydration to the delicate skin of your face non-irritating, fast-acting ingredients. Save extra when you sign up for auto-deliveries for nonstop benefits.

$85$56
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream
SkinStore
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream

Your complexion deserves to be nourished, hydrated and glowing all year long. This deeply hydrating moisturizer works to protect skin against pollution, revealing brighter-looking skin.

$65$46
Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream
Sunday Riley Auto Correct
SkinStore
Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream

Powered by caffeine, this under-eye brightening cream helps diminish puffiness to reduce the appearance of dark circles.

$65$46
U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Acne Treatment Face Oil
U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil
SkinStore
U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Acne Treatment Face Oil

Keep blackheads and acne at bay with this salicylic acid treatment, infused with milk thistle seed, pomegranate seed, and black cumin seed oils.

$80$56
Ceramic Slip Cleanser
Ceramic Slip Cleanser
SkinStore
Ceramic Slip Cleanser

Get squeaky-clean skin while hydrating with this French green clay and rice oil-infused cleanser.

$35$25
Sunday Riley A+ Retinoid Serum
Sunday Riley A High-Dose Retinoid Serum
SkinStore
Sunday Riley A+ Retinoid Serum

This powerful serum's formula targets fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, breakouts, an uneven skin tone and environmentally damaged skin.

$43$34
Luna Sleeping Night Oil
Luna Sleeping Night Oil
SkinStore
Luna Sleeping Night Oil

Upgrade your nightly skin care routine with a retinol-infused face oil to diminish the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and enlarged pores. 

$55$39

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

