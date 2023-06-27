Summer is finally here, and we're celebrating the warm weather by stocking up on essential skincare products to spend more time outside. To help you maintain your glowing, smooth complexion this season, the SkinStore 4th of July Sale is offering 20% off all Sunday Riley products through July 5.

The Sunday Riley deals at SkinStore include Vitamin C brightening serums, depuffing eye creams, face oils and more bestsellers to minimize the seasonal side effects that summer can have on your skin.

Shop Sunday Riley Deals

Included in the 4th of July sale is Sunday Riley's cult-favorite C.E.O. Glow Face Oil. Infused with advanced Vitamin C and golden turmeric, this nutrient-rich formula looks to improve your skin's appearance, brighten your complexion and protect it from harmful UV rays while replenishing its moisture barrier. Suitable for all skin types, this product is nothing short of a game changer—and Lizzo agrees.

According to The New York Times, this glow-giving face oil ranks high on her list. While admittedly she's a fan of "the whole Sunday Riley system," Lizzo loves this product's versatility. Sure, it'll revive her skin whether she uses it morning, day, or night, but it'll also work double-duty as a highlighter. She says, "I’ve been using the Glow oil, and I think that works better."

SkinStore's 4th of July sale is a great time to treat yourself to any Sunday Riley product that you've been eyeing. Shop our favorite Sunday Riley deals from SkinStore below and remember to use code JULY4 at checkout to unlock the 20% discount.

Luna Sleeping Night Oil SkinStore Luna Sleeping Night Oil Upgrade your nightly skin care routine with a retinol-infused face oil to diminish the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and enlarged pores. $55 $44 WITH CODE JULY4 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Is More Than 40% Off Right Now

Ulta Summer Beauty Sale: Save Up to 50% on Summer Essentials

The 21 Best Summer Beauty Launches of 2023

The Best Summer Beauty Sales You Can Shop Right Now

The Best Lip Oils for Shiny Lips All Summer — According to TikTok

The 17 Best Tinted Moisturizers With SPF for a Protected Summer Glow

The 15 Best Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin

The Best Face and Body Bronzers for Glowing Skin All Summer Long