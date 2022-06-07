Vitamin C is touted as one of the best anti-aging ingredients for maintaining a smooth, glowy complexion. With the hot summer heat swiftly approaching, you may want to check out Vitamin C serums as a super hydrating moisturizer and avoid harmful UV damage from drying out your skin. To get prepared for summer, Nordstrom is having a Sunday Riley sale right now, which includes the C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C Turmeric Face Oil.

The popular facial oil is a bestseller from the skincare brand. It's formulated with vitamin C and turmeric to deliver brightening results. Lizzo previously shared with The New York Times she uses "the whole Sunday Riley system" and even applies the C.E.O. Glow as a highlighter, saying, "I’ve been using the Glow oil, and I think that works better."

If you're looking for more Sunday Riley products, Nordstrom's price-matching beauty deals offer amazing savings on fan favorites from the entire Sunday Riley skincare line.

Shop the best Sunday Riley deals at Nordstrom below.

Sunday Riley Superstars Kit Nordstrom Sunday Riley Superstars Kit This luxurious kit combats various skin concerns including dark spots, dark circles, signs of aging and sun damage with lactic acid, vitamin C, caffeine and retinol. The four formulas included are GOOD GENES All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment, C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum, Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream, and A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum. $130 $110 Buy Now

