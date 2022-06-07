Shopping

Sunday Riley's CEO Glow and Full Lineup of Summer Skincare Essentials Are All On Sale Now

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
Sunday Riley deals
Sunday Riley

Vitamin C is touted as one of the best anti-aging ingredients for maintaining a smooth, glowy complexion. With the hot summer heat swiftly approaching, you may want to check out Vitamin C serums as a super hydrating moisturizer and avoid harmful UV damage from drying out your skin. To get prepared for summer, Nordstrom is having a Sunday Riley sale right now, which includes the C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C Turmeric Face Oil. 

The popular facial oil is a bestseller from the skincare brand. It's formulated with vitamin C and turmeric to deliver brightening results. Lizzo previously shared with The New York Times she uses "the whole Sunday Riley system" and even applies the C.E.O. Glow as a highlighter, saying, "I’ve been using the Glow oil, and I think that works better."

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C Turmeric Face Oil
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C Turmeric Face Oil
Nordstrom
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C Turmeric Face Oil

The Sunday Riley oil seals in much-needed moisture by treating your skin to brightening antioxidant vitamin C and anti-inflammatory turmeric.

$80$68

If you're looking for more Sunday Riley products, Nordstrom's price-matching beauty deals offer amazing savings on fan favorites from the entire Sunday Riley skincare line.

Shop the best Sunday Riley deals at Nordstrom below. 

Sunday Riley GOOD GENES All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment
Sunday Riley GOOD GENES All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment
Nordstrom
Sunday Riley GOOD GENES All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment

Achieve smoother and more radiant-looking skin with Sunday Riley's anti-aging treatment that works to clear skin and produce natural collagen.

$122$103
Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15 Vitamin C Brightening Serum
Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15 Vitamin C Brightening Serum
Nordstrom
Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15 Vitamin C Brightening Serum

Reveal firmer and plumper skin with Sunday Riley's brightening serum to target dark spots, dullness and signs of aging.

$85$72
Sunday Riley A High-Dose Retinoid Serum
Sunday Riley A High-Dose Retinoid Serum
Nordstrom
Sunday Riley A High-Dose Retinoid Serum

This powerful serum's formula targets fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, breakouts, an uneven skin tone and environmentally damaged skin.

$85$72
Sunday Riley LUNA Sleeping Night Oil
Sunday Riley LUNA Sleeping Night Oil
Nordstrom
Sunday Riley LUNA Sleeping Night Oil

Upgrade your nightly skin care routine with a retinol-infused face oil to diminish the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and enlarged pores. 

$55$47
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream
Nordstrom
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream

Your complexion deserves to be nourished, hydrated and glowing all year long. This deeply hydrating moisturizer works to protect skin against pollution, revealing brighter-looking skin.

$65$55
Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Acne Treatment Face Oil
Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Acne Treatment Face Oil
Nordstrom
Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Acne Treatment Face Oil

Reduce the appearance of acne, blackheads and blemishes with Sunday Riley's U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Acne Treatment Face Oil.

$40$34
Sunday Riley Superstars Kit
Sunday Riley Superstars Kit
Nordstrom
Sunday Riley Superstars Kit

This luxurious kit combats various skin concerns including dark spots, dark circles, signs of aging and sun damage with lactic acid, vitamin C, caffeine and retinol. The four formulas included are GOOD GENES All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment, C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum, Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream, and A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum. 

$130$110

