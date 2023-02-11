As the winter weather carries on, nothing is better than getting cozy on the couch, kicking your feet up and catching up on your favorite shows and movies. And with Super Bowl LVII kicking off tomorrow, there’s never been a better time to sign up for a live TV streaming service to catch all the action. This year, the easiest and cheapest way to watch the Super Bowl without cable is Sling TV.

Sling TV is currently offering your first month of streaming for half off, making it the most affordable way to watch the Super Bowl. With Sling TV plans offering up to four concurrent streams, your family and friends can all watch the big game from the comfort of multiple rooms. Since the Super Bowl will be streamed on Fox, new customers will want to subscribe to either Sling Blue — which has access to Fox in select markets — or Sling Orange & Blue for even more sports channels like ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3.

More video and streaming platforms are currently slashing prices on subscription packages, too. You can bundle Disney Plus with Hulu and ESPN+ to save on all three subscriptions. Keep scrolling to save on Hulu, ESPN, Discovery+, Starz, and more.

Discovery+ Discovery+ Discovery+ There’s something for everyone on Discovery+, so you won’t want to miss out on this incredible deal. If you're a Verizon customer, you can get 6 months of the service for free to enjoy more than 70,000 shows from Discovery, TLC, Food Network, and HGTV. START YOUR FREE TRIAL Sign Up Now

STARZ Starz STARZ Right now, you can get your first three months of STARZ for just $5/month to watch new shows like The BMF Documentary and hit movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home. $5/MONTH FOR FIRST 3 MONTHS Sign Up Now

From Starz to Showtime, some of Amazon Prime Video's most popular streaming channels are also now available for $1.99 for the first two months. To access these deals, you'll need to have a Prime membership, so if you don't currently have one sign up now for a 30-day free trial.

Looking for a new TV to watch the big game and Rihanna's halftime show performance with pristine clarity? Check out our picks for the best Super Bowl TV deals available right now, including up to $1,000 off Samsung's Frame TV.

